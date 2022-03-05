VCU rallies late but falls 69-65 at Saint Louis, will be No. 3 seed in A-10 tournament

It was a methodical march but, for Saint Louis, achieved a triumph nonetheless.

With visiting VCU showing signs of recovery from a shake start on the offensive end on Saturday, the Billikens — one of the best free throw shooting teams in the nation — went to work on the charity stripe, cashing in on opportunities there.

And so, after the Rams pulled to within 2 midway through the first half, Saint Louis went 7 of 8 at the line over a stretch of 1:46 to push its advantage to 9.

Then the Billikens pressed the gas, hitting big shots to close the half, and building a lead that proved insurmountable for VCU, even through a late Rams rally.

Saint Louis went on to beat VCU 69-65 at Chaifetz Arena.

VCU’s win streak coming in was snapped at eight. The Rams (21-8, 14-4 Atlantic 10), with the loss, were locked into the No. 3 seed in next week’s A-10 tournament at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. They have a double bye and will play first in the tournament’s quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. on Friday

The team entered Saturday’s matchup with a chance at a share of the A-10 regular-season title, with the No. 1 seed in the tournament. That was via Dayton’s win over first-place Davidson earlier Saturday. Had VCU won at Saint Louis, the Rams and Davidson would’ve both finished 15-3 in league play, but VCU would’ve claimed the top seed via a tiebreaker.

Earlier on Saturday, Saint Louis (12-10, 12-6) exploited VCU defensively in a way most teams haven’t been able to do this season, led in large part by the shooting of Richmond native Gibson Jimerson and DeAndre Jones.

The free throw line helped SLU build its lead — the Billikens entered 28th in the country shooting 76.3% at the line and 26th in the country with 591 free throw makes this year. Both marks lead the A-10. And Saint Louis was already 13 of 15 at the striple before VCU took its first free throw attempt, at the 4:21 mark of the first half.

But then Jimerson hit back-to-back 3s from the right corner to push the Billikens’ lead to 13, 34-21, with 3:59 to play before the break.

Later, Jimerson and Jones went back to back — Jimerson knocking down a jumper and Jones hitting a 3 — to give Saint Louis a 17-point, 41-24, halftime lead. The 41 points were the second-most given up in a half by VCU this season, behind only the 43 first-half points given up to Dayton in an 82-52 loss on Feb. 2.

The Billikens’ offensive rhythm slowed notably in the second half, with a big lead, a crack VCU used to try to threaten. In the midst of a three-minute field goal drought, VCU went on an 8-2 spurt that made for a 10-point game, 57-47, with 6:21 to play.

Later, with Saint Louis on a two-plus-minute scoring drought, Ace Baldwin Jr. converted on a layup and a jumper and Vince Williams Jr. hit a 3 a pair of 3s to make it a 1-point game, 66-65, with about 48 seconds left. It was a 12-0 run.

But Saint Louis’ Yuri Collins drove for a layup to cut the run. VCU called a timeout after the Collins basket, and Williams got off a 3 attempt afterward, that was no good. Collins secured the rebound and was fouled with 1 second left. He went 1 of 2 at the line and Saint Louis held on.

Saint Louis won for the second time in the last three meetings with VCU. The Rams had won nine of the last 10 meetings overall coming in.

Williams finished with a career-high 26 points. Baldwin had 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Jimerson finished with 19 points. Collins had 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Saint Louis went on to finish 21 of 25 at the free throw line, to VCU's 12 of 15.

Note: VCU guard Marcus Tsohonis (concussion protocol) sat for a second straight game.