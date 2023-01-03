VCU readies for first A-10 road game, will seek quick start at Duquesne

Mike Rhoades has no doubts Wednesday night will be a big night at Duquesne University. When VCU plays an A-10 road game, it always is.

"Yeah, we seem to be everybody's blackout game, whiteout, homecoming, whatever it may be," he said. "I think we help other teams' attendances.

"That's the fun of it, though. We know we're going to go on the road and play a lot of big games, and teams have a mark on us. But if you want to be one of the best teams in the league, you've got to be able to play through that."

The Rams have been vocal about their goal of being the league's best team, and the road portion of that journey will start in Pittsburgh, where the Dukes are off to an 11-4 start.

Through a challenging non-conference schedule, Rhoades wanted his team to get ready for the rigors of visiting A-10 gyms at this time of year.

"I make a big deal out of it," the coach said. "I think the hardest thing in college basketball is going on the road in league play and winning on someone else's court.

"But I think you can take great strides as a program, and teams can take really big steps in their season when they go on the road and collectively find a way to win in someone else's gym. We've always prided ourselves on that."

One key for VCU will be getting off to a quicker start, particularly after spotting La Salle the early edge in the conference opener.

The Rams were able to make up that deficit, and have a team that, when playing at its best, seems capable of putting away any opponent in its path.

Rhoades, though, wants to see more of that in the early portion of games.

"You don't want to start games where you're in the hole and you're fighting back," he said. "You want to be ready to go.

"In league play ... you want to set the tone of how you're going to play, offensively and defensively."

Duquesne was a perennial doormat in the A-10 until finding signs of life recently behind new coach Keith Dambrot, who is best known for being LeBron James' high school coach.

Dambrot has picked up some marquee wins with the Dukes, and Rhoades said he respects the coach's style.

"He does things the right way, and he puts his team and his players first," Rhoades said. "So I've really enjoyed getting to know him since we've both been in the A-10. Just a fun guy to be around."