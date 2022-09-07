VCU receives another challenging Atlantic 10 schedule

VCU men’s basketball had one of the toughest Atlantic 10 league schedules last season.

The same is shaping up for the upcoming winter, too.

The A-10 released dates for its 2022-23 league slate on Wednesday morning, after previously unveiling schedule pairings in June.

And the Rams have what could be a challenging road ahead.

For one, VCU plays top contenders Richmond, Davidson, Dayton and Saint Louis twice each. They also have to travel to Rhode Island and new league member Loyola Chicago.

But also, one stretch of the schedule presents a particularly demanding stretch.

VCU, about a week after playing at Richmond, will begin a run of games that includes a home date with St. Bonaventure (Jan. 28), a game at Davidson (Jan. 31), a game at Saint Louis (Feb. 3), a home game against Dayton (Feb. 7) and a game at Rhode Island (Feb. 15).

The program’s league schedule will begin at home against La Salle on Dec. 31, and end with a game at George Washington on March 4.

The Rams will have a bye the weekend of Feb. 11-12, between the games against Dayton and Rhode Island.

The tipoff times are still to be determined on each of the league games except for Jan. 7 at home against Davidson (noon, USA Network), Feb. 18 at home against Fordham (2:30 p.m., USA Network) and March 4 at George Washington (4:30 p.m., USA Network).

VCU announced its nonconference schedule in August, one highlighted by games against Memphis and Vanderbilt, and a spot in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Rams will play Arizona State there on Nov. 16, then either Michigan or Pittsburgh on Nov. 17.

VCU lost wing Vince Williams Jr., who led the team in scoring (14.1 points per game) and rebounding (six per game) last season. But the Rams return a strong backcourt, set to be led by junior Ace Baldwin and sophomore Jayden Nunn. Baldwin was an all-A-10 second team pick, who was third in the nation with 2.54 steals per game. And Nunn was an A-10 all-rookie team selection, who started all but two of 31 games he played as a freshman.

The Rams injected seven newcomers into the roster, including four freshmen and three transfers. Senior David Shriver, who transferred in from Hartford, is a 40.7% career 3-point shooter, who could help replace Williams’ production from beyond the arc. Michigan transfer forward Brandon Johns Jr., and freshmen forwards Chistrian Fermin, Toibu Lwal and Obi Okafor could help provide needed reinforcements in the frontcourt.

VCU was the No. 3 seed in last year’s A-10 tournament, after nearly swiping a share of the regular-season title on the final day of league play. The team went on to fall to Richmond in the tournament quarterfinals before appearing in the NIT, where it advanced to the second round.

The Rams' A-10 schedule last season was ranked the second-toughest in the league by KenPom.com, behind just Duquesne's.

This year's A-10 tournament will return to the Barclays Center, March 8-10, after it was played at Capital One Arena this past season.

Rams 2022-23 schedule: Monday, Nov. 7, Manhattan; Monday, Nov. 12, Morgan State; Wednesday, Nov. 16, Arizona State (Legends Classic, Barclays Center); Thursday, Nov. 17, Michigan or Pittsburgh (Legends Classic, Barclays Center); Sunday, Nov. 20, at Memphis; Saturday, Nov. 26, Kennsesaw State; Wednesday, Nov. 30, Vanderbilt; Saturday, Dec. 3, at Temple; Wednesday, Dec. 7, Jacksonville; Sunday, Dec. 11, TBA; Wednesday, Dec. 14, Radford; Saturday, Dec. 14, Northern Illinois; Wednesday, Dec. 21, Navy; Saturday, Dec. 31, La Salle; Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Duquesne; Saturday, Jan. 7, Davidson; Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Loyola Chicago; Friday, Jan. 13, at Dayton; Tuesday, Jan. 17, Massachusetts; Friday, Jan. 20, at Richmond; Wednesday, Jan. 25, George Mason; Saturday, Jan. 28, St. Bonaventure; Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Davidson; Friday, Feb. 3, at Saint Louis; Tuesday, Feb. 7, Dayton; Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Rhode Island; Saturday, Feb. 18, Fordham; Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Saint Joseph’s; Friday, Feb. 24, Richmond; Tuesday, Feb. 28, Saint Louis; Saturday, March 4, at George Washington.