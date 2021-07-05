VCU recruit Christian Fermin's rapid rise took him from humble start to national radar

As Rich Williams, the boys basketball coach at Pocono Mountain West High School, tells it, Christian Fermin got in a bit of hot water one night at school.
No one was angry at Fermin. But in one of his regular evening workout sessions in the gym there, he happened to stay a little too late, until 10 p.m.
“My [athletics director] was like, ‘Yo, [Christian], like, you’re going to get me in trouble here,’” Williams said. “Like, ‘You got to get out of here by 9 every night.’”
“And he’s not in there screwing around … He’s in there working his [butt] off.”
It was part of the intensive routine Fermin, a 6-10, 200-pound forward, has developed to boost his game. During a typical day of the school year, Fermin is finished with class at 2:30 p.m. and jumps right into weightlifting for about an hour.
A team workout follows for about an hour and 45 minutes, before Fermin spends about three hours in the gym working on a range of facets, until his usual designated closing time of 9 p.m.
In the summer, that regimen bumps up to three-a-day workouts.
That work ethic helped take Fermin from someone who was cut from his team in seventh grade, didn’t get playing time on his eighth-grade team and played on the freshman squad as a ninth-grader, to someone who burst on the national scene as a junior this past year, earning scholarship offers from major collegiate programs.
VCU made him an offer in March, and Fermin was drawn by the Rams’ style of play and the familial atmosphere he saw in the program. So, with his recruiting interest continuing to take off, Fermin had seen enough.
The rising senior chose VCU, a decision he announced Saturday afternoon, becoming the first member of the Rams’ 2022 recruiting class. He felt no other school would impress him the way VCU did.
“It’s just putting myself in a really great situation,” Fermin said. “I just feel like VCU, it’s just the right time.”
Fermin, now slotted at No. 128 in 247Sports’ national class of 2022 recruit rankings and No. 145 in Rivals’ rankings, is the Rams’ highest-ranked recruit since Bones Hyland in 2019 (No. 81 by 247Sports and No. 94 by Rivals).
It’s been a rapid rise for the standout from Pocono Mountain West (Pocono Summit, Pa.) Williams can remember walking into the gym and seeing Fermin practice while with the eighth-grade team. At that time, he couldn’t make a layup. He didn’t know what foot to jump off of.
By ninth grade, Fermin was pushing about 6-foot-4 or 6-foot-5. There was potential, and Williams told his freshman-team coach to let Fermin play every minute so that he could start to figure things out.
It was still rough, but there were flashes. Coming off his freshman year, Quindell Brice, one of Williams’ assistant coaches and someone Williams considers a top-five player in Pocono Mountain West history, offered to train Fermin. Brice, who owns the training business QBrice Training, had the caveat that Fermin had to be dedicated.
“The kid just took it and ran with it,” Williams said.
Fermin put in many hours trying to perfect his game, he said. He began to get better and earned a starting varsity spot as a sophomore.
Williams said Fermin averaged about 10 points and 10 rebounds that sophomore year. From Fermin’s sophomore year to his junior year, there was an explosion, Williams said, wherein the work started to pay off, he got a couple of inches taller and he grew into his body.
Fermin shined playing for an AAU club last year out of Scranton, Pa., called NEPA Elite, and began to get scholarship offers from schools that included Lincoln, Hofstra, Central Connecticut State, St. Bonaventure, La Salle and Siena.
Pocono Mountain West played a truncated 2020-21 season because of COVID-19. Fermin got 10 games and, according to The Morning Call, averaged 17.5 points, 12 rebounds and 6.8 blocks as a junior.
Last December, Fermin announced a move to play AAU ball with the respected, New York-based PSA Cardinals, who compete on the Nike EYBL circuit. He’s performed well with them.
“And that’s when people really started seeing me as a higher-major Division I player,” he said.
More offers came in, and Fermin on June 24 announced a top five list of VCU, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Saint Joseph’s and Temple. He took official visits to VCU and Saint Joseph’s last month.
“I felt special when I was there,” Fermin said of VCU. “Like they definitely made me realize like, ‘Yo, if you come here, you can do something special your freshman year.’”
Williams also said VCU coach Mike Rhoades expressed to him that Fermin was the Rams’ top priority for the class of 2022. Fermin feels the Rams’ style of play fits him perfectly. Williams said Fermin’s game screams “versatile.”
“He’s starting to feel so comfortable shooting 3s,” Williams said. “He’s starting to feel more comfortable putting the ball down on the floor once or twice, making something happen off the bounce.”
Fermin fills one of two scholarship spots VCU is set to have for the class of 2022, created by 2021-22 seniors Vince Williams and KeShawn Curry.
And for Fermin, with his college decision made, the runway is now ahead of him to continue his trajectory. With the kind of leap he made from sophomore to junior year, what is ahead from junior to senior year?
He said his progress motivates him.
“If I keep on working,” he said, “the sky is the limit.”
