VCU recruit Christian Fermin's rapid rise took him from humble start to national radar

As Rich Williams, the boys basketball coach at Pocono Mountain West High School, tells it, Christian Fermin got in a bit of hot water one night at school.

No one was angry at Fermin. But in one of his regular evening workout sessions in the gym there, he happened to stay a little too late, until 10 p.m.

“My [athletics director] was like, ‘Yo, [Christian], like, you’re going to get me in trouble here,’” Williams said. “Like, ‘You got to get out of here by 9 every night.’”

“And he’s not in there screwing around … He’s in there working his [butt] off.”

It was part of the intensive routine Fermin, a 6-10, 200-pound forward, has developed to boost his game. During a typical day of the school year, Fermin is finished with class at 2:30 p.m. and jumps right into weightlifting for about an hour.

A team workout follows for about an hour and 45 minutes, before Fermin spends about three hours in the gym working on a range of facets, until his usual designated closing time of 9 p.m.

In the summer, that regimen bumps up to three-a-day workouts.