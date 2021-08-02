VCU releases nonconference men's basketball schedule highlighted by Battle 4 Atlantis, Penn State home game

VCU released its full nonconference men's basketball slate Monday, which will include marquee matchups in the Bahamas as part of the Battle 4 Atlantis and a home game against Penn State.
The Rams will host the Nittany Lions on Dec. 18, a return game after VCU traveled to University Park to play last December. It’ll be the first time the program has ever hosted a Big Ten opponent at the Siegel Center.
The Rams will open the Bahamas-based Battle 4 Atlantis, their multi-team event this year, against Syracuse on Nov. 24. They’ll then move on to play either defending national champion Baylor or Arizona State on Nov. 25, Thanksgiving.
They’ll finish against Auburn, Connecticut, Loyola-Chicago or Michigan State on Nov. 26.
Elsewhere, in the 97th edition of the rivalry, VCU will travel to play Old Dominion on Dec. 11.
VCU will open its schedule at home against Saint Peter’s on Nov. 9. And, besides Penn State, the program’s other nonconference home games will include Wagner (Nov. 13), Chattanooga (Nov. 20), Campbell (Dec. 4), Jacksonville State (Dec. 8), Florida Atlantic (Dec. 15) and New Hampshire (Dec. 22).
VCU announced in June that it plans to return to full capacity at the Siegel Center this season.
The Rams’ lone true road game outside of ODU will be a trip to Vanderbilt on Nov. 17, the start of a home-and-home series.
All but two of VCU’s nonconference opponents, Campbell (205) and New Hampshire (245), finished in the top 200 of the final NET rankings last season. VCU was 42nd.
Tipoff times and TV info for the Rams’ matchups have not yet been released.
This year’s nonconference schedule marks a return to the typical 13 games. The Rams played a nine-game nonconference slate last year so that, paired with a planned 18-game Atlantic 10 schedule last year, they would meet the reduced regular-season game limit instituted by the NCAA for last season in the midst of the pandemic — 27 games down from 31.
But this year, with the 13 out-of-conference games plus 18 A-10 matchups, VCU is slated to play the normal 31 regular-season games this season.
The A-10 has not yet released its league schedule, but the pairings were released in June. VCU will both host and travel to Richmond, George Mason, Davidson, Dayton and St. Bonaventure. The team will also host George Washington, Duquesne, Saint Joseph’s and Rhode Island, and will travel to La Salle, Fordham, Massachusetts and Saint Louis.
