VCU releases nonconference men's basketball schedule highlighted by Battle 4 Atlantis, Penn State home game

VCU released its full nonconference men's basketball slate Monday, which will include marquee matchups in the Bahamas as part of the Battle 4 Atlantis and a home game against Penn State.

The Rams will host the Nittany Lions on Dec. 18, a return game after VCU traveled to University Park to play last December. It’ll be the first time the program has ever hosted a Big Ten opponent at the Siegel Center.

The Rams will open the Bahamas-based Battle 4 Atlantis, their multi-team event this year, against Syracuse on Nov. 24. They’ll then move on to play either defending national champion Baylor or Arizona State on Nov. 25, Thanksgiving.

They’ll finish against Auburn, Connecticut, Loyola-Chicago or Michigan State on Nov. 26.

Elsewhere, in the 97th edition of the rivalry, VCU will travel to play Old Dominion on Dec. 11.

VCU will open its schedule at home against Saint Peter’s on Nov. 9. And, besides Penn State, the program’s other nonconference home games will include Wagner (Nov. 13), Chattanooga (Nov. 20), Campbell (Dec. 4), Jacksonville State (Dec. 8), Florida Atlantic (Dec. 15) and New Hampshire (Dec. 22).

VCU announced in June that it plans to return to full capacity at the Siegel Center this season.