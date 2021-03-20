VCU removed from NCAA tournament due to positive COVID tests

INDIANAPOLIS - Just about three hours before tipoff of its first-round NCAA game against Oregon, word emerged that VCU will be forced to bow out of the men's tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.

“We’ve been tested every day for the past three weeks, but within the past 48 hours we’ve received multiple positive tests," VCU coach Mike Rhoades said in a statement. "We are devastated for our players and coaches. It has been a dream for all of us to play in the NCAA Tournament. We appreciate the care of our doctors and administration this year, and all our efforts and attention will be put into our players at this time."

The NCAA released a statement that the game, which was scheduled to tip off at 9:57 p.m. from Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, was declared no-contest. Oregon will advance to the second round automatically.

“The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues we cannot provide further details.”