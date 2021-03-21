VCU returns home from NCAA tournament as dust from exit settles

“And now we have another one ripped away from us, like this,” VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin said. “So it’s hard.”

This year, the circumstances around the A-10 tournament became a point those looking for answers traced back to. But it’s a path A-10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade pushed back on in an interview with the Times-Dispatch on Sunday.

Roger Ayers, a referee who worked the A-10 final between VCU and St. Bonaventure at Dayton’s UD Arena on March 14, subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 and was one of six referees removed from NCAA tournament duty.

McGlade said Sunday that each of the three officials who worked the championship bout — Ayers, Brent Hampton and Bert Smith — had been in alignment with COVID-19 protocols all year. The officials were tested the day before the game and all came back negative.

“They went immediately to their [hotel] rooms, quarantine, isolation, whatever you want to call it, and then they called the game,” she said.