VCU, Richmond Atlantic 10 tournament sites to be determined once bracket finalized

While VCU and Richmond will be hosting the beginning of the Atlantic 10 tournament at the Siegel Center and Robins Center, respectively, neither may start play in its home venue.

The Siegel Center and Robins Center will split the second round and quarterfinal games on Thursday and Friday. The Siegel Center will be the sole host of the first round on Wednesday and semifinals on Saturday.

According to the league Sunday, where VCU and Richmond will play before Saturday will be determined once tournament seeding is finalized. But the A-10, if possible, will avoid home games for those schools.

The league tournament has typically been contested at neutral sites.

The Rams (17-6, 10-4 A-10) were locked into the No. 2 seed after falling at Davidson in their regular-season finale Saturday. The Spiders (13-6, 6-4) are currently fifth in the standings, but host Saint Joseph’s on Monday night, the final night of regular-season league play.

VCU, as the second seed, will play at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.