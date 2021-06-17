VCU, Richmond receive 2021-22 women's basketball schedule pairings

VCU women’s basketball, the defending Atlantic 10 tournament champion, will face Massachusetts twice in a rematch of the A-10 title game, as part of the 2021-22 regular-season schedule pairings that were announced Thursday afternoon.

In addition to UMass, VCU will face Richmond and Saint Louis twice each as well.

Each of the A-10’s 14 programs will return to 16-game league schedules in 2021-22 after they were scheduled for 18-game slates with travel partners last season, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rest of VCU’s schedule will include home games against Duquesne, Fordham, George Washington, St. Bonaventure and Saint Joseph’s. The team will travel to defending regular-season champion Dayton, George Mason, Davidson, La Salle and Rhode Island.

The Rams, in March, beat UMass 81-69 for its first-ever conference tournament title and first NCAA tournament appearance since 2009.

Richmond’s 2021-22 A-10 schedule pairings, in addition to the two games against VCU, will also include home and away games against both Duquesne and La Salle.

The Spiders will host Dayton, Davidson, Fordham, UMass and Rhode Island, and travel to George Mason, George Washington, St. Bonaventure, Saint Joseph’s and Saint Louis.