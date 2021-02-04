VCU rolled out first-time starting frontcourt combo at Rhode Island

VCU’s starting frontcourt, up until last Saturday’s game against La Salle, was consistent all season with the duo of senior forwards Corey Douglas and Levi Stockard III.
That changed because of injury — Hason Ward was handed his first career start, with Douglas, while Stockard was out in concussion protocol Saturday.
Stockard was back Wednesday at Rhode Island, but VCU rolled out another new combination, pairing Stockard with Ward instead of Douglas.
Coach Mike Rhoades explained afterward that it was because Douglas sprained his ankle in practice in the run-up to the game. Douglas was still an early substitute Wednesday, in for Stockard 2:14 into the game. But he finished with a season-low-tying 14 minutes played.
“He's something else,” Rhoades said. “I'm not sure other guys with his injury would've played today.”
Stockard turned out to be the frontcourt star Wednesday in his return. The 6-8, 245-pounder proved to be a boon down low for VCU, muscling and maneuvering his way to a season-high 15 points, second only to Bones Hyland’s team-high 23.
Rhoades said VCU needed the kind of offensive performance Stockard displayed.
“That's what we expect from him,” Rhoades said. “And hopefully this can give him confidence moving forward, especially with some of the teams we play and their big guys.”
Stockard’s season scoring average coming in was 6.1 points. The Kansas State transfer has started all 16 games he’s played in this year.
Ward had a challenging day, going 0 of 4 from the field, before stepping up in a big way and hitting two free throws with about 32 seconds to play. That’s what allowed Hyland to be able to put VCU ahead later with his 3.
“He didn't stop playing hard,” Rhoades said. “And that was the best thing about it. And then he made those big free throws. You talk about a confidence builder there.”
In addition to Douglas, VCU’s KeShawn Curry is battling an ankle injury as well. He twisted his left ankle against La Salle Saturday and did not play Wednesday.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr