VCU rolled out first-time starting frontcourt combo at Rhode Island

VCU’s starting frontcourt, up until last Saturday’s game against La Salle, was consistent all season with the duo of senior forwards Corey Douglas and Levi Stockard III.

That changed because of injury — Hason Ward was handed his first career start, with Douglas, while Stockard was out in concussion protocol Saturday.

Stockard was back Wednesday at Rhode Island, but VCU rolled out another new combination, pairing Stockard with Ward instead of Douglas.

Coach Mike Rhoades explained afterward that it was because Douglas sprained his ankle in practice in the run-up to the game. Douglas was still an early substitute Wednesday, in for Stockard 2:14 into the game. But he finished with a season-low-tying 14 minutes played.

“He's something else,” Rhoades said. “I'm not sure other guys with his injury would've played today.”

Stockard turned out to be the frontcourt star Wednesday in his return. The 6-8, 245-pounder proved to be a boon down low for VCU, muscling and maneuvering his way to a season-high 15 points, second only to Bones Hyland’s team-high 23.

Rhoades said VCU needed the kind of offensive performance Stockard displayed.