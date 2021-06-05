VCU rolls past Campbell with 19-4 victory to open NCAA regional play

The Camels scored late runs in the seventh, on a Connor Denning double, and in the ninth when Spencer Packard reached on an error, which allowed Marcus Skundrich to come home.

In Mississippi State Saturday, VCU will face a program with some of the best pitching arms in the nation. The Bulldogs entered regional play with the country’s highest strikeout rate per nine innings (12.4) and the ninth-best rate of hits allowed per nine innings (7.44).

Asked for his Mississippi State observations, Stiffler said, “They’re good,” with a laugh.

"I mean, they're good on all aspects,” Stiffler continued. “I mean, their starting pitching is really, really good, obviously. And they can match up out of the bullpen.”

On top of that, at a Dudy Noble Field that can fit almost 15,000 spectators, the Bulldogs will have plenty of home cooking behind them. Stiffler said Tuesday that getting the opportunity to play Mississippi State in its home park would be as good of a baseball experience as his players would have until the major leagues.