VCU rolls past Rhode Island for 73-64 victory at Siegel Center

As KeShawn Curry stepped to the line for a free throw late in the first half Tuesday night, awarded after he sank a layup off an acrobatic drive to the rim, a fan shouted toward the guard, “We love you KeShawn!”

And Curry raised his hands to form a heart.

At the next dead ball, which came with Curry back at the line, a “Ke-Shawn Cur-ry!” chant began as well.

It was all good feelings for the senior, against visiting Rhode Island — particularly in that first half. The 6-4 180-pounder had a half unlike any other he’s ever had, setting a career scoring high in the game’s first 18 minutes.

Curry went on to finish with 28 points, helping propel VCU to a 73-64 victory over URI.

For VCU (15-7, 8-3 Atlantic 10), it was a first win over URI (12-10, 3-7) at the Siegel Center since February 2019. And it was a second straight win for VCU over URI overall. URI had been VCU’s most pesky A-10 opponent — VCU had won just two of the teams’ previous 11 meetings.

It was also a sixth straight loss for URI, a first since the 2013-14 season.

Curry’s heroics came on a night when fellow senior Vince Williams Jr., VCU’s leading scorer (12.9 points per game entering Tuesday) and rebounder (6.2 rebounds per game), made his return after missing VCU’s previous two games with a calf strain.

Williams didn’t start — VCU started Mikeal Brown-Jones for a second straight game — but Williams played 26 minutes and had 6 points and seven assists.

Curry’s 28 points were the most by a VCU player since Bones Hyland had 30 against Dayton last March. Hason Ward added 13 points and a career high-tying 10 rebounds, his second straight double-double.

Williams was cheered loudly by the Siegel Center crowd when he checked in for the first time at the 16:23 mark of the first half. He made an almost immediate impact, helping Curry to his monster half.

Twenty seconds after checking in, Williams assisted on Curry’s first 3-pointer of the night. On the subsequent VCU possession, Williams hit beyond the arc himself. Then Curry capped the string of 3s, prompting a URI timeout with VCU up 12-2 five minutes into the game.

Later, with URI hanging close, Curry helped spark VCU’s pull-away. In a 4-point game with just under five minutes to play before the half, Curry launched a lob to Ward, which Ward caught and finished for a dunk over the arm of URI’s Antwan Walker, drawing the foul.

It was a highlight-reel play, which energized the home crowd.

With 2:08 to play in a 8-point game, Curry finished the improbable layup that prompted the, “We love you KeShawn!” shout and that pushed VCU’s lead back into double digits.

That basket, and Curry’s made free throw that followed, were part of a 12-1 run for VCU to finish the first half that ballooned its lead at the break to 41-24.

The VCU lead never dipped into the single digits again.

URI, though, with back-to-back baskets, the first a 3 by Anwan Walker, cut it to 55-45 with 11 minutes to play. But Ward pushed it back up with back-to-back dunks.

They were part of Ward’s 8 second-half points. Fellow forward Jalen DeLoach added 8 second-half points, part of VCU’s 26 points in the paint after halftime. URI entered outscoring opponents 687-467 in the paint this season. The team had also held opponents to just 43.1% shooting on 2-point attempts this season, which was 10th in the nation, per KenPom.com. VCU was 54.1% inside the arc on Tuesday.

VCU hits the road next on Saturday to play George Mason at 4 p.m.

FG FT Reb

URI M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Makhi.M. 31 5-13 1-5 4-7 1 4 11

Makhe.M. 26 4-8 4-9 4-10 0 4 12

El-Amin 14 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 0

Leggett 26 3-8 2-5 0-0 0 1 10

Thomas 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0

Sheppard 37 3-8 2-4 1-3 7 2 11

Martin 25 4-6 1-4 2-7 1 0 9

Carey 21 1-4 2-2 0-1 4 2 4

Walker 17 3-8 0-0 4-6 1 4 7

Totals 200 23-57 12-29 15-34 14 20 64

Percentages: FG .404, FT .414. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Sheppard 3-6, Leggett 2-4, Walker 1-2, Carey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocks: 2 (Makhe.Mitchell 2). Turnovers: 20 (Leggett 4, Sheppard 4, Makhi.Mitchell 3, Martin 3, Carey 2, Makhe.Mitchell 2, Thomas, Walker). Steals: 9 (Makhi.Mitchell 3, Sheppard 2, Carey, Leggett, Makhe.Mitchell, Martin). Technical: Mitchell, 9:59 first.

FG FT Reb

VCU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Brwn-Jns 10 2-3 0-0 1-3 0 2 4

Ward 23 5-6 3-3 2-10 1 3 13

Baldwin 36 2-6 2-4 1-3 4 2 7

Curry 32 9-11 7-10 1-5 2 3 28

Nunn 23 0-4 2-3 0-1 1 1 2

Williams 26 2-10 1-2 1-3 7 2 6

Tsohonis 23 1-6 0-2 0-2 1 0 3

DeLoach 16 4-6 0-0 5-11 1 3 8

Kern 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 2

Stockard 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0

Banks 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0

Totals 200 26-53 15-24 11-38 17 21 73

Percentages: FG .491, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Curry 3-3, Baldwin 1-2, Tsohonis 1-5, Williams 1-5, Nunn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocks: 3 (DeLoach 2, Williams). Turnovers: 21 (Baldwin 6, Ward 4, Curry 3, DeLoach 2, Stockard 2, Brown-Jones, Nunn, Tsohonis, Williams). Steals: 14 (Baldwin 4, Nunn 4, Williams 2, Brown-Jones, DeLoach, Tsohonis, Ward). Technicals: Stockard, 9:59 first; Ward, 3:57 first.

Rhode Island 24 40 — 64

VCU 41 32 — 73

A—6,624 (7,637).