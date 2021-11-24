VCU rumbles to 67-55 win over Syracuse to open Battle 4 Atlantis

"Of course it feels good,” Tsohonis said of his outing. “I know I've been struggling a little bit. Just been going through some things. So, me just going out there, just playing my game, just trusting my teammates, getting me the shots. And just playing hard. And everything was going to come.”

VCU, in the first half, took a few minutes to find its bearings against the Syracuse zone, but improved as time wore on, working the ball into the middle or shooting 3s over it.

The Orange rolled out to a 7-2 lead in the first four minutes, behind two baskets from Jimmy Boeheim and one from brother Buddy Boeheim.

But the Rams, near the midway point of the half, went on a 10-0 run to take a 17-12 lead of their own. That spurt was lit by a 3 from Tsohonis, and another by Curry.

However, one of the issues that has plagued VCU — turnovers, particularly of the unforced variety — reared its head down the stretch. The Rams gave the ball up on four straight possessions as one point.

And though they defended the Orange well — with three and a half minutes to go before the half, Syracuse was 0 of its last 9 from the field — the giveaways allowed for an opening.