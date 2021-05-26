VCU’s bats have kept runs rolling for Rams heading into Atlantic 10 tournament at The Diamond

VCU baseball coach Shawn Stiffler this week put the strength of the Rams’ lineup in effective perspective.
If someone happened to stumble on one of his team’s games, he said, and VCU was up to bat, they wouldn’t be able to tell the top of the lineup versus the bottom of it.
It’s a group that’s well balanced one through nine, and made up of players who each know exactly what their roles are.
There’s simply no let-up.
“Every inning you can string something together,” Stiffler said. “And then the unique ability to lengthen and shorten the field. We have guys on this team who can hit the ball out of the ballpark in their first at-bat and drag bunt in their second at-bat. And [when] you can do that, now you've really hampered the other team's ability to play defense.”
It’s a group that, over VCU’s 48 games to this point, has scored 8.3 runs a game, a mark that’s sixth in the nation.
And, backed with a base of pitching that’s improved the second half of the season, the Rams’ bats have helped power the team to a program-record-tying 18 consecutive victories, a third Atlantic 10 regular-season title and hosting privileges for the A-10 tournament at The Diamond.
VCU (34-14, 13-3 A-10) begins tournament play against fourth-seeded Saint Joseph’s (21-17, 15-9) on Thursday at noon.
“This is an exciting time to be a part of VCU baseball,” assistant coach Rich Witten said. “There’s no question about it.”
Witten, who coaches the Rams’ hitting and infield defense, said VCU was optimistic about the lineup it had returning this year. It was an opportunity to pair seniors who came back for the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA after last year’s pandemic-shortened season, with rising young talent.
A specific example is a player like third baseman Tyler Locklear — who’s had a full freshman season after playing in 15 of what was just 17 games for VCU last year, and who has exploded with a team-high batting average of .341, 16 home runs (second-highest single-season mark in program history) and a league-high 61 runs batted in — in the same lineup with a fifth-year returner like first baseman Steven Carpenter. Carpenter has driven in a career-high 35 runs and is batting .299.
Locklear’s big breakout year, head-turning as the stats are, has not surprised anyone within the VCU program, Witten said, people who watch what he can do every day. The Abingdon, Md., native has blended the power that Witten said has always been a strength of his with prudent approaches at the plate, enabling his high average.
“Tyler is a rare breed of someone that has elite power, and is also a very high-quality hitter,” Witten said.
From a coaching and development standpoint, for VCU as a team, Witten is a big believer in quality repetitions. The overall aim is to put every player in a position in which they’re going to be the most successful.
As hitting coach, knowing each of the Rams’ swings as well as they know them personally is something Witten takes pride in. And the program tries to individualize training to each player, while working within the broader team offensive philosophy.
There was no greater single-game example of VCU’s potency at the plate than its wild game at James Madison on May 20. In that matchup, the Rams’ next-to-last game of the regular season, they hit two grand slams, won on a walk-off single by Connor Hujsak in the 10th inning and finished with a season-high 20 runs in a 20-18 final result.
VCU then closed the two-game series with a 10-1 victory the following day. Those two games were a confidence booster, Stiffler believes, because the Rams were then coming off an almost two-week break. Their final A-10 series, scheduled for May 14-16 against Dayton, was scratched due to VCU COVID-19 protocols. The Rams paused activity for five days, from May 13-17.
Now, the opportunity to play the A-10 tournament on home turf is perhaps no more special than for those seniors like Carpenter who returned for the extra year. For him, it was a decision that didn’t take too much thought.
There was unfinished business, he said.
“We love the game, which is another reason why I think that we’ve had success this season, is just because we care for the game itself,” Carpenter said.
Saint Joseph’s, VCU’s Thursday opponent, secured its tournament spot with a five-game win streak heading in.
The tournament is double elimination, with three games Thursday, two Friday and the title game Saturday. Tickets are $10 for each day’s slate of games, with the capacity limit at The Diamond set to be around 3,000.
The winner will get the A-10’s bid to the 64-team NCAA tournament field, for regional play. Stiffler believes his group, which is 34th in RPI, would be deserving of an at-large bid if it came to that.
But the Rams certainly don’t want to leave it to chance. And they can do that with their bats.
“That’s something we pride ourselves on,” Carpenter said. “It’s just being relentless one through nine, trying to make the opposing teams’ pitchers’ job just as difficult as possible.”
