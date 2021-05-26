VCU’s bats have kept runs rolling for Rams heading into Atlantic 10 tournament at The Diamond

“Tyler is a rare breed of someone that has elite power, and is also a very high-quality hitter,” Witten said.

From a coaching and development standpoint, for VCU as a team, Witten is a big believer in quality repetitions. The overall aim is to put every player in a position in which they’re going to be the most successful.

As hitting coach, knowing each of the Rams’ swings as well as they know them personally is something Witten takes pride in. And the program tries to individualize training to each player, while working within the broader team offensive philosophy.

There was no greater single-game example of VCU’s potency at the plate than its wild game at James Madison on May 20. In that matchup, the Rams’ next-to-last game of the regular season, they hit two grand slams, won on a walk-off single by Connor Hujsak in the 10th inning and finished with a season-high 20 runs in a 20-18 final result.

VCU then closed the two-game series with a 10-1 victory the following day. Those two games were a confidence booster, Stiffler believes, because the Rams were then coming off an almost two-week break. Their final A-10 series, scheduled for May 14-16 against Dayton, was scratched due to VCU COVID-19 protocols. The Rams paused activity for five days, from May 13-17.