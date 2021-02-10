VCU’s Bones Hyland succeeds in defensive challenge at Dayton

Bones Hyland wanted the challenge.
After Ace Baldwin, VCU’s starting point guard, went to the bench with two fouls just 5:30 into Tuesday’s game at Dayton, Hyland let coach Mike Rhoades know that he desired to be the primary defender of standout Flyers point guard Jalen Crutcher.
“He said, 'Let me guard him,'” Rhoades said. “He said, 'I got him, let me guard him.'”
Crutcher entered Tuesday’s matchup averaging a team-high 19.4 points for Dayton. He had averaged 16.3 points in the Flyers’ previous four games, including 27 points against Saint Louis on Jan. 26 and 28 against Duquesne on Feb. 2.
But on Tuesday, when Hyland took on the Crutcher challenge, he passed the test. The sophomore guard helped the Rams limit Crutcher to 8 points, on 3 of 11 shooting from the floor. Crutcher had two early baskets, in the game’s first 1:37. But he was held to just 3 points the rest of the way, with a second-half basket and free throw.
Hyland poured in 19 points on the offensive end Tuesday, including three 3-pointers. That’s the part of his game that has gotten the most acclaim overall to this point in his career. But his defensive outing against Crutcher and the Flyers was “huge,” too, Rhoades said.
“He can really anticipate and he's quick,” Rhoades said of Hyland. “But his length — those long arms — really helped him [Tuesday].”
This past offseason, the No. 1 objective Rhoades had in mind for Hyland was for him to become a better defender.
Subsequently, the growth has been clear on that end this year for the 6-3, 173-pound Wilmington, Del., native who leads the Rams with 19.2 points per game. For one, Hyland is also leading VCU with 38 total steals this year in 18 games. He had 26 in 31 games last year.
On Tuesday, Rhoades thought Hyland guarded Crutcher’s dribble well, and that his length helped him limit shots over him.
After the foul trouble, Baldwin was due to return to start the second half — he went on to play the entire half and was a difference maker for VCU, Rhoades said. He had 7 of his 10 points, and three assists, after halftime.
Still, though, Hyland wanted to continue guarding Crutcher.
“At halftime, [Hyland] said, 'Coach, let me stay with him. My length is affecting him,’” Rhoades said. “I said, 'Good idea.'”
Other Rams supplemented Hyland’s coverage, too.
Cutcher did have a season-high-tying eight assists, but Hyland and Co. largely kept him at bay.
“We had a couple really good switches late in the game, where Bones really got screened,” Rhoades said. “And Vince [Williams] took [Crutcher], Jamir [Watkins] took him one time. I think Josh [Banks] took him one time. So a lot of great team defensive plays.”
Hyland has already racked up some memorable offensive displays in his first two years at VCU.
But, on Tuesday, he added a defensive display to the list.
“When we got him last year, he couldn't guard a chair. And he knows, I used to say this to him,” Rhoades said. “And now he guarded one of the best players — who's a potential NBA player — [Tuesday], at a high level. I'm really proud of him."