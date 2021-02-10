VCU’s Bones Hyland succeeds in defensive challenge at Dayton

“He can really anticipate and he's quick,” Rhoades said of Hyland. “But his length — those long arms — really helped him [Tuesday].”

This past offseason, the No. 1 objective Rhoades had in mind for Hyland was for him to become a better defender.

Subsequently, the growth has been clear on that end this year for the 6-3, 173-pound Wilmington, Del., native who leads the Rams with 19.2 points per game. For one, Hyland is also leading VCU with 38 total steals this year in 18 games. He had 26 in 31 games last year.

On Tuesday, Rhoades thought Hyland guarded Crutcher’s dribble well, and that his length helped him limit shots over him.

After the foul trouble, Baldwin was due to return to start the second half — he went on to play the entire half and was a difference maker for VCU, Rhoades said. He had 7 of his 10 points, and three assists, after halftime.

Still, though, Hyland wanted to continue guarding Crutcher.

“At halftime, [Hyland] said, 'Coach, let me stay with him. My length is affecting him,’” Rhoades said. “I said, 'Good idea.'”

Other Rams supplemented Hyland’s coverage, too.