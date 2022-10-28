VCU’s Conner gets Shippensburg reunion in Saturday exhibition

Clay Conner was in the weight room at VCU’s Basketball Development Center one day earlier this offseason when he received a text from coach Mike Rhoades.

Rhoades requested that Conner meet him upstairs in the men’s basketball program's offices as soon as possible. So Conner stopped what he was doing and heeded the request.

Then Rhoades presented Conner with an alluring proposition.

“He was like, ‘How would you like to play Shippensburg and your brother?’” Conner recalled, on Thursday afternoon.

It was an opportunity Conner was grateful for, that VCU indeed was able to get on the books.

The Rams, for their annual public preseason exhibition, scheduled Shippensburg — which is not just where Conner was a key contributor from 2014-18, but also where his younger brother, Timmy, is now a freshman on the team. The coaching staff is the same, too.

Clay Conner arrived at VCU as a graduate assistant in 2020, and was promoted to director of player development in June. Saturday’s game, a 7 p.m. tipoff at the Siegel Center, is something he’s looking forward to — a true family affair.

“I’m going to have a lot of fun,” Clay said. “I think my parents are going to enjoy it the most, to get to come here and just watch. It’s going to be a really cool experience.”

Clay is eight years older than Timmy, and Timmy has fond memories of tagging along with Clay to workouts and watching him play as he also learned the game in their hometown of Frederick, Md.

Timmy said his brother was a role model for him.

“I really got to see someone work hard,” Timmy said. “And it kind of showed me what I need to do to get better.”

Clay spent his first two years of high school at Linganore in Frederick, where he played both basketball and football. The Conner brothers’ father, Rick, is the longtime football coach at Linganore, now in his 21st season.

Then, for his junior and senior years, Clay transferred across town to Oakdale High, where he focused solely on basketball.

With Shippensburg, Clay was a valuable sixth man as a junior in 2016-17, when he helped the Division II program to its first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title in 26 years. He started as a senior, helping Shippensburg to the Division II Sweet 16 for the first time ever.

After graduating with a degree in finance in May 2018, Clay went to work for Penske Logistics in Reading, Pa., for about two years.

All the while, though, he maintained an itch to be around basketball. He had a desire to coach, inspired by his father.

Assistant coach J.D. Byers was a link to VCU for Clay. Byers is from Westminster, Md., and Clay had always heard around the area about how good Byers was.

Byers was someone Clay reached out to and kept in touch with in expressing his interest to enter the hoops business.

Finally, Rhoades called one day in late spring 2020, with a graduate assistant opportunity.

“I was really lucky growing up — the one guy I wanted to be like was my dad. ... So I knew I wanted to be a coach,” Clay said.

Then after former VCU standout Darius Theus was hired as an assistant coach at Siena in May, Clay was someone Rhoades described as a no-brainer to stay with the program and fill Theus’ former post.

Clay, Rhoades said, made himself irreplaceable.

“Just outworks everybody and lives in the gym with the players,” Rhoades said. “And has great relationships with them.”

Meanwhile, as Clay was establishing himself at VCU, Timmy was blossoming into a standout at Linganore High. And after growing up watching Clay play at Shippensburg, Timmy committed to the Raiders himself fairly early, ahead of his junior year at Linganore.

Shippensburg returned 12 players, including four starters, from last year’s 21-9 squad.

“The program for the last eight or so years has had a lot of success,” Timmy said. “I hope to continue that with them.”

Rhoades considered Shippensburg a good test for his group, because the Raiders like to try to control the tempo of games and shoot 3s. It’ll be the Rams’ last dress rehearsal before their Nov. 7 season opener at home against Manhattan — they also played a closed-door scrimmage against Villanova in Washington, D.C., last Saturday.

The Villanova bout was physical, and VCU didn’t back down, Rhoades said. But the matchup also showed some warts to work on, he said.

“We really got to improve on the defensive end, at the standard we want,” Rhoades said.

Clay, while working to help the players through his role, is getting to spend time around the Rams’ coaching staff and learn what the job really looks like. He has aspirations of moving up to be an assistant coach himself when the time comes.

On Saturday, his first year in his new role continues with a Shippensburg reunion.

“It’s been a blessing,” Clay said.