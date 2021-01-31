VCU’s Corey Douglas one of Mike Rhoades’ ‘all-time favorites’

Have you ever wondered who VCU coach Mike Rhoades’ favorite basketball players are?
Rhoades listed them after Saturday’s game against La Salle — they’re his three kids, sons Logan and Chase, and daughter Porter.
But he said the player who might be No. 4 on that list is Corey Douglas.
Douglas, a fifth-year senior forward for the Rams, has had a long journey with Rhoades. He went to play for him at Rice as a freshman in 2016-17 and, after Rhoades was hired at VCU in spring 2017, decided to follow him to Richmond. Douglas has been with the Rams the past three seasons.
Before Saturday’s game against La Salle, Douglas received a senior day celebration on the court.
As their time together begins to wind down, Rhoades said Douglas has been a great example of doing things the right way, on and off the court.
“Being all about the team and winning,” Rhoades said. “And sometimes sacrificing your own success or your own playing time for what's good for the program and the team. And he's been a model student-athlete in a lot of reasons.”
Seniors are typically honored together before the last home game of the season, but Douglas had his ceremony Saturday because it was a day when his family could all come in to see it. And the uncertainty of this season makes the Feb. 23 home finale against Saint Louis a date that can’t be guaranteed. Senior Levi Stockard III will be recognized before a later game.
Douglas, a Louisville native, had a limited experience at Rice. A hip injury ended his freshman campaign after nine games. In the aftermath of Rhoades’ hiring at VCU in March 2017, Douglas made the decision to transfer to a junior college, Tallahassee Community College, before he committed to VCU in June 2017.
Douglas, since he arrived at VCU, has been a high-level shot blocker. The 6-8, 210-pounder led VCU with 51 blocks as a sophomore in 2018-19.
But he was limited last season by cysts in his left foot, an issue that ultimately ended his year four games early and required surgery after the season.
After starting 10 of 33 games in 2018-19 and starting three games last year, a healthy Douglas has started all 16 of the Ram’s games this year, at the traditional power forward spot. He’s second on the team with 24 blocks.
“He's gone through some unbelievable injuries and getting banged up,” Rhoades said. “And he fights through them. And if everybody went through injuries and handled them like he did and still found a way to get on the court to help his team, we'd be a lot tougher society that's for sure.”
Off the court, Douglas graduated with a degree in homeland security and disaster preparedness last spring, and is currently working on his master’s degree in VCU’s Center for Sport Leadership.
“When I was at Rice — and I said it here to our guys many times — don't let Rice use you or don't let VCU use you,” Rhoades said. “You use them, to get what you want out of this, to get ready for the real world.”
Douglas was asked after Saturday’s game how he wants to be remembered when his VCU career is over.
He said that he was a hard-working guy and a team player first.
“I'm all about winning,” he said, “and I'll do whatever I have to do to make my team successful."
And, by doing those things, Douglas became a player so revered by Rhoades in a collegiate coaching career that’s spanned 25 seasons.
