VCU’s Corey Douglas one of Mike Rhoades’ ‘all-time favorites’

Seniors are typically honored together before the last home game of the season, but Douglas had his ceremony Saturday because it was a day when his family could all come in to see it. And the uncertainty of this season makes the Feb. 23 home finale against Saint Louis a date that can’t be guaranteed. Senior Levi Stockard III will be recognized before a later game.

Douglas, a Louisville native, had a limited experience at Rice. A hip injury ended his freshman campaign after nine games. In the aftermath of Rhoades’ hiring at VCU in March 2017, Douglas made the decision to transfer to a junior college, Tallahassee Community College, before he committed to VCU in June 2017.

Douglas, since he arrived at VCU, has been a high-level shot blocker. The 6-8, 210-pounder led VCU with 51 blocks as a sophomore in 2018-19.

But he was limited last season by cysts in his left foot, an issue that ultimately ended his year four games early and required surgery after the season.

After starting 10 of 33 games in 2018-19 and starting three games last year, a healthy Douglas has started all 16 of the Ram’s games this year, at the traditional power forward spot. He’s second on the team with 24 blocks.