VCU’s Hason Ward having hot run

Midway through the second half of VCU’s game at George Washington Wednesday, the Rams’ Hason Ward denied a shot attempt by the Colonials’ Tyler Brelsford.
KeShawn Curry then corralled the ricochet, and the 6-9, 210-pound Ward ran the floor on the fast break, freely. Curry hit Ward with a pass from well beyond the midcourt stripe, and Ward finished with a dunk.
Then, 15 seconds later, back in GW’s half court, Ward registered another strong swat, on a floater attempt by James Bishop.
The sequence, two blocks and a basket in 33 seconds in total, was an apt microcosm for the kind of dual-end impact Ward can make for the Rams — the kind the sophomore is making more often.
Ward, in Wednesday’s 84-77 win, scored a career-high 11 points and matched his career high with four blocks for the fourth time this season, and the second game in a row. He added five rebounds, too.
“He's still a very young player,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “But all this experience and this game success is really giving him confidence and helping him. And I'm really proud of him.”
Over the course of VCU’s 13 games this season, Ward is averaging 5.8 points (up 2.8 from last year), 4.1 rebounds (up 2.1 from last year) and 1.8 blocks (up 1.2 from last year and a team high) in 17.5 minutes per game (up 10.4 from last year).
Rhoades said Ward has gotten more comfortable and more confident — a player still fairly early in his basketball career. He only started playing organized ball as a sophomore in high school, after moving from Barbados to Massachusetts.
Ward’s 7-4 wingspan, vertical leap and mobility make him an explosive, above-the-rim post option for the Rams. He had 8 points with his four blocks against Rhode Island on Saturday.
Behind the scenes, Rhoades said Ward works hard with assistant coach Brent Scott — who grooms the Rams’ post players — every day after practice.
“I told him the other day, he does some things that are elite, right?” Rhoades said after Wednesday’s game. “That God-given ability, the way he can move, his nose for the ball and, of course, as we like to say, he's a vertical player. He can go places that other people in college basketball can't go. There's very few.
“So do it more Hason. Do it more, right? Because then you have an elite skill.”
For Ward, Rhoades believes there’s also still “so much more” in the tank, too. He believes Ward can play even harder: run the court harder and pursue the ball even more.
And Ward continues to expand the glimpses of his potential.
“I honestly think he's not even scraping his ceiling yet, Rhoades said, “not even close."
