VCU’s Hason Ward having hot run

Rhoades said Ward has gotten more comfortable and more confident — a player still fairly early in his basketball career. He only started playing organized ball as a sophomore in high school, after moving from Barbados to Massachusetts.

Ward’s 7-4 wingspan, vertical leap and mobility make him an explosive, above-the-rim post option for the Rams. He had 8 points with his four blocks against Rhode Island on Saturday.

Behind the scenes, Rhoades said Ward works hard with assistant coach Brent Scott — who grooms the Rams’ post players — every day after practice.

“I told him the other day, he does some things that are elite, right?” Rhoades said after Wednesday’s game. “That God-given ability, the way he can move, his nose for the ball and, of course, as we like to say, he's a vertical player. He can go places that other people in college basketball can't go. There's very few.

“So do it more Hason. Do it more, right? Because then you have an elite skill.”