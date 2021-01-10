VCU’s Jamir Watkins making 3s at highly efficient rate of late

Late in the first half against Rhode Island, VCU’s Jamir Watkins nailed a 3 from well beyond the left wing.
The shot extended VCU’s lead to 5 at the time, matching its largest of the afternoon. And, for Watkins, it was a continuation of his high efficiency from beyond the arc over VCU’s last several games.
Watkins, since VCU’s game against Western Carolina on Dec. 15 — when he made a career-high three 3s (3 of 6), part of his career-high 15 points — has somewhat quietly shot a blistering 52.6% (10 of 19) from deep, a stretch of five games.
The Trenton, N.J., native doesn’t attempt a ton of 3s (3.1) per game, but he’s been picking his spots and making them at an efficient rate. He was 1 of 2 against URI, 2 of 3 against George Mason Wednesday, and 2 of 4 against both Saint Joseph’s and James Madison before that.
Watkins is third on the team in 3s at 15 of 37 (40.5%) overall, behind just Bones Hyland (36 of 99, 36.4%) and Vince Williams (17 of 42, 40.5%). Hyland has shot 14 of 41 and Williams 6 of 19 during the stretch that Watkins has gone 10 of 19.
“I'm really proud of him because he's working, he's listening and it's carrying over,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “And it's coming to fruition in games. And having that extra guy that can shoot, and shooting the heck out of it now recently.”
The 6-7, 205 pounder finished with 8 points against URI.
Watkins is getting more comfortable, and has natural instincts to score the ball, Rhoades said. As a senior at Trenton Catholic last season, Watkins averaged 23.5 points.
Coming out of Trenton Catholic, Eric Elliott, his coach there, said he thought Watkins’ shooting ability was a bit underrated.
“Not only getting to the rim and the highlight dunks and the offensive rebounds, he can really step out and catch and shoot,” Elliott said last April. “And was also really good shooting off the dribble."
That’s carried over to VCU, where Watkins has put his versatile skillset on display as a regular part of the rotation, averaging 15.5 minutes.
Rhoades said Watkins is going to continue to do more and more, and play more and more, as times goes on.
“It's a freshman that is going to be a heck of a player for us,” Rhoades said.
