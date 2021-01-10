VCU’s Jamir Watkins making 3s at highly efficient rate of late

Late in the first half against Rhode Island, VCU’s Jamir Watkins nailed a 3 from well beyond the left wing.

The shot extended VCU’s lead to 5 at the time, matching its largest of the afternoon. And, for Watkins, it was a continuation of his high efficiency from beyond the arc over VCU’s last several games.

Watkins, since VCU’s game against Western Carolina on Dec. 15 — when he made a career-high three 3s (3 of 6), part of his career-high 15 points — has somewhat quietly shot a blistering 52.6% (10 of 19) from deep, a stretch of five games.

The Trenton, N.J., native doesn’t attempt a ton of 3s (3.1) per game, but he’s been picking his spots and making them at an efficient rate. He was 1 of 2 against URI, 2 of 3 against George Mason Wednesday, and 2 of 4 against both Saint Joseph’s and James Madison before that.

Watkins is third on the team in 3s at 15 of 37 (40.5%) overall, behind just Bones Hyland (36 of 99, 36.4%) and Vince Williams (17 of 42, 40.5%). Hyland has shot 14 of 41 and Williams 6 of 19 during the stretch that Watkins has gone 10 of 19.