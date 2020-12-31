VCU’s KeShawn Curry effective since injury return

PHILADELPHIA — Off the bat, back from a shoulder injury that kept him out for four games, VCU’s KeShawn Curry has put up solid performances the last two outings.

Curry suffered the knock at Penn State on Dec. 2. He exited that game early, before later returning to the team bench with his left arm in a sling, and ice taped to his left shoulder.

The injury required recovery and rehab before Curry was cleared to return for game action last week. And he’s picked up right where he left off before the Penn State game.

Curry has gone a combined 9 of 14 from the field since coming back, against James Madison last week and Saint Joseph’s Wednesday. He scored 13 points against JMU and 10 against SJU.

He also collected a pair of steals versus the Hawks.

“His downhill aggressiveness really helps us, and it puts pressure on the defense,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “And his defense in the press and in half court is really good. And he's really aggressive and he goes after the ball.”