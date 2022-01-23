VCU’s late-game execution was sure Saturday, to close out win over Saint Joseph’s

Coming off VCU’s matchup against Davidson this past Tuesday, Rams point guard Ace Baldwin took personal responsibility for how the game ended, a stretch that ultimately resulted in a 63-61 loss.

“He told the guys the other day it was on him,” coach Mike Rhoades said Saturday. “And it's not going to happen again.”

It certainly wasn’t all on him, the rough finish to the game against the Wildcats that saw VCU’s 6-point lead whittle away. But Baldwin was the player who found the ball in his hands at the end, with a chance to tie or jump ahead on the game’s final possession.

Consecutive attempts at a basket before the buzzer by Baldwin went wildly awry, though, and Davidson held on.

On Saturday against Saint Joseph’s, though, Baldwin commanded VCU sure-handedly in the final minutes, helping the Rams turn a game in which the Hawks hung around into a blowout.

“The best players, good players, learn from their own mistakes in their last game or whatever the last outing they've had,” Rhoades said, discussing Baldwin. “And you saw that [Saturday] from him.”