VCU’s late-game execution was sure Saturday, to close out win over Saint Joseph’s

Coming off VCU’s matchup against Davidson this past Tuesday, Rams point guard Ace Baldwin took personal responsibility for how the game ended, a stretch that ultimately resulted in a 63-61 loss.
“He told the guys the other day it was on him,” coach Mike Rhoades said Saturday. “And it's not going to happen again.”
It certainly wasn’t all on him, the rough finish to the game against the Wildcats that saw VCU’s 6-point lead whittle away. But Baldwin was the player who found the ball in his hands at the end, with a chance to tie or jump ahead on the game’s final possession.
Consecutive attempts at a basket before the buzzer by Baldwin went wildly awry, though, and Davidson held on.
On Saturday against Saint Joseph’s, though, Baldwin commanded VCU sure-handedly in the final minutes, helping the Rams turn a game in which the Hawks hung around into a blowout.
“The best players, good players, learn from their own mistakes in their last game or whatever the last outing they've had,” Rhoades said, discussing Baldwin. “And you saw that [Saturday] from him.”
Rhoades categorizes the end of contests as the “six-minute game” — when the importance of solid, sound play is magnified.
“No turnovers, no fouls,” Baldwin said Saturday, listing commandments of the six-minute game.
“Discipline on defense,” Vince Williams added.
“Execute,” Baldwin finished.
Against Davidson, VCU defenders were sucked into the paint by a Foster Loyer drive, leading to a kick out and a wide-open 3 by Luka Brajkovic, that cut the Rams’ lead to 3, 59-56, with 4:09 to play. Then an offensive foul, and turnover, called on a KeShawn Curry drive gave the Wildcats the ball back for a Brajkovic dunk.
Finally, a Hason Ward foul put Loyer on the line. He made both, the second after he was given a second chance following a VCU lane violation, and Davidson took a lead with 2:47 to play that it didn’t relinquish.
On Saturday, though, the Rams led by 5 heading into the final six minutes and committed just one foul and one turnover to finish the game, and outscored Saint Joseph’s 17-6 in that span to win by 16.
"He commanded the end of the game,” Rhoades said of Baldwin. “We’ve been working on it. Now, Ace is really smart. So, Ace knew what happened last game, down the stretch.
“So you saw a better Ace [Saturday], which is great.”
Now VCU will try to carry that over to Wednesday, when it gets a shot at Davidson for a second time in eight days, on the road. In terms of postseason resume value, that game is currently the biggest the rest of the schedule for the Rams.
“We got to play a lot better than we did [Tuesday],” Rhoades said. “And this helps us, a little bit of a springboard.”