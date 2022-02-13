VCU’s Vince Williams Jr. feeling good for VCU coming off injury

FAIRFAX — When it was noted to Vince Williams Jr. after Saturday’s game at George Mason that he played about 26 minutes in the 85-70 VCU win, Williams joked that it felt like more than that.

“Quit [fouling] people, you would’ve played 35,” coach Mike Rhoades, next to him in the postgame press conference, joked back.

But it was indeed a full 26 minutes, or 26:43 to be exact, in Williams’ second game back from a left calf strain that kept him out of two games earlier this month.

Williams, VCU’s leading scorer (12.9 points per game) and rebounder (5.9 rebounds per game) matched Ace Baldwin Jr. with a game-high-tying 18 points on Saturday. He went 7 of 10 from the field. He grabbed three rebounds.

In his return against Rhode Island this past Tuesday, Williams was nowhere near 100%, Rhoades said. In that game, while he dished out seven assists, Williams went 2 of 10 from the field.

On Saturday though, in his first comments since returning, Williams said he is getting more comfortable.

“I feel like I did pretty good tonight,” Williams said. “I missed a couple rebounds I should’ve had. That’s probably the biggest thing I got to get back to doing.”

Williams’ outing Saturday included a 3-pointer toward the end of the first half that pushed VCU’s halftime lead to 3, and another 3 that gave the Rams a 22-point lead early in the second half, their largest. He was 2 of 4 from deep.

Rhoades said on Tuesday that Williams is not on a minutes restriction, but that his play was predicated on pain tolerance. He also played 26 minutes Tuesday. His season mark is 31.3 minutes per game.

On Saturday, Williams sat for an eight-minute, 23-second spell in the first half after picking up two early fouls, and for brief stretches after his third and fourth fouls in the second half. But he otherwise may have played more.

However, he made what he got count on Saturday.

“Vince is as steady as anybody all year long,” Rhoades said.