VCU’s Ward, Brown-Jones sat against Jacksonville State due to injury

On a night in which VCU got one important piece in point guard Ace Baldwin back, it was without two others.

The Rams played without two of their key forwards in Wednesday’s 66-52 win over visiting Jacksonville State: Hason Ward and Mikeal Brown-Jones.

Ward, a 6-9, 215 pounder, had started each of VCU’s eight games coming in. And Brown-Jones, 6-8 and 220 pounds, has been a regular rotation piece, averaging 10.9 minutes.

But Ward sat, battling an ankle bone bruise.

Brown-Jones was out because he entered concussion protocol earlier in the week. He wasn’t with the team on the bench Wednesday.

“He got hit in the chops the other day in practice,” Rhoades said of Brown-Jones after the game.

Rhoades said that Ward is day-to-day. Brown-Jones timetable will depend on how he progresses within the protocol.

Ward’s ankle has been bothering him for a while, Rhoades said. And he aggravated the injury in this past Saturday’s game against Campbell.