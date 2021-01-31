VCU’s Ward produces in first start

Hason Ward played his 40th career game for VCU Saturday. However this appearance, against visiting La Salle, was different than the rest.

Ward got the nod in the Rams’ starting lineup for the first time in his career, at the traditional center spot. It was a move spurred by the absence of Levi Stockard III, who sat for the first time this season because he was in concussion protocol.

But Ward answered the bell, to continue what’s been an overall strong stretch for him of late. The 6-9, 210-pound sophomore from Barbados played a career-high 27 minutes and registered a career-high 13 points, with a career-high-tying 10 rebounds. It was his first career double-double.

"I just tried to stay focused, same thing I do every day, my routine,” Ward said, of his mentality in starting rather than coming off the bench. “And then just try and come out and compete, help my teammates."

Ward went 6 of 7 from the field. All but one of his buckets was a dunk. None was more memorable than the lob from Bones Hyland that he threw down with one hand on a fast break late in the first half. It came at an important point of the game, when the Rams regained a lead they never gave back up, with a 9-0 run.