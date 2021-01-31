VCU’s Ward produces in first start

Hason Ward played his 40th career game for VCU Saturday. However this appearance, against visiting La Salle, was different than the rest.
Ward got the nod in the Rams’ starting lineup for the first time in his career, at the traditional center spot. It was a move spurred by the absence of Levi Stockard III, who sat for the first time this season because he was in concussion protocol.
But Ward answered the bell, to continue what’s been an overall strong stretch for him of late. The 6-9, 210-pound sophomore from Barbados played a career-high 27 minutes and registered a career-high 13 points, with a career-high-tying 10 rebounds. It was his first career double-double.
"I just tried to stay focused, same thing I do every day, my routine,” Ward said, of his mentality in starting rather than coming off the bench. “And then just try and come out and compete, help my teammates."
Ward went 6 of 7 from the field. All but one of his buckets was a dunk. None was more memorable than the lob from Bones Hyland that he threw down with one hand on a fast break late in the first half. It came at an important point of the game, when the Rams regained a lead they never gave back up, with a 9-0 run.
After the game, Ward said he knew the lob was coming.
"Try and tell my boy, ‘Stay alert at all times, because it's coming,’” Hyland added.
Look ma! One hand!#ThisIsRamNation #LetsGoVCU pic.twitter.com/rZKI7KqcoQ— VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) January 30, 2021
Senior Corey Douglas, who started with Ward at the traditional power forward spot, said Ward did everything the Rams expected him to do Saturday.
With his 7-4 wingspan, Ward is an adept rim protector as well. He had one block Saturday, coming off a game against Dayton the previous weekend when he had a career-high five blocks.
“Playing with him is fun, and it makes everything a lot easier on me, knowing that I got somebody else that can also defend the basket just as well,” Douglas said.
Coach Mike Rhoades did offer Ward some constructive criticism during the contest, preferring better ball security. Ward had a pair of passing turnovers in the second half and was stripped on a play in the second half.
But, summing it up, Rhoades thought Ward did a “great job” for his first start.
“He's still got to learn the nuances of the game, right? Of taking care of the ball, not throwing underhand passes,” Rhoades said. “And, 'We're not at the park,' I told him in the second half. Be strong with the ball.
“But he does a lot of great things to help his team win."
In seven Atlantic 10 games, Ward is averaging 7.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and a league-high 2.9 blocks.