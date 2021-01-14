VCU, sans turnovers, enjoys better offensive execution in win over George Washington

One of VCU’s laments coming out of last Saturday’s loss to Rhode Island was how it performed on the offensive end, particularly in the second half.

Execution and decision-making slipped, particularly in the second half, and it was one of the catalysts to URI’s roll to a 15-point victory.

Mike Rhoades would’ve preferred more movement in the offense, including more paint touches, which the Rams like to play off of.

VCU, subsequently, practiced well in the run-up to Wednesday’s contest at George Washington — “I feel as though we became tighter in those practices,” Bones Hyland said.

What followed on Wednesday, sans a season-high 20 turnovers, was an offensive outing more up to a standard that the Rams would like.

There was better sharing and balance, and they converted with efficiency in what concluded as an 84-77 victory.

“I just liked how we played downhill and we got into the paint,” Rhoades said. “And the ball was hot [Wednesday]. And that's when we're at our best. And we scored a lot of points today because that ball was moving.”