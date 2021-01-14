VCU, sans turnovers, enjoys better offensive execution in win over George Washington

One of VCU’s laments coming out of last Saturday’s loss to Rhode Island was how it performed on the offensive end, particularly in the second half.
Execution and decision-making slipped, particularly in the second half, and it was one of the catalysts to URI’s roll to a 15-point victory.
Mike Rhoades would’ve preferred more movement in the offense, including more paint touches, which the Rams like to play off of.
VCU, subsequently, practiced well in the run-up to Wednesday’s contest at George Washington — “I feel as though we became tighter in those practices,” Bones Hyland said.
What followed on Wednesday, sans a season-high 20 turnovers, was an offensive outing more up to a standard that the Rams would like.
There was better sharing and balance, and they converted with efficiency in what concluded as an 84-77 victory.
“I just liked how we played downhill and we got into the paint,” Rhoades said. “And the ball was hot [Wednesday]. And that's when we're at our best. And we scored a lot of points today because that ball was moving.”
VCU shot 53.4% overall against GW, it’s third-highest mark this year and best since it shot 58.7% against Western Carolina on Dec. 15. The team assisted on 54.8% of its baskets (17 of 31), its best assist rate since it assisted on 63.3% of its baskets against James Madison on Dec. 22.
Four players finished with double-figure points, led by Hyland’s 17 and joined by Vince Williams (12), Hason Ward (11) and Jamir Watkins (10). The Rams scored 50 points in the paint, second only to the 52 they scored against Western Carolina.
“We have some guys that can really get off their feet and attack people at the rim,” Rhoades said.
Rhoades said he liked that his team had more balance Wednesday, and liked its execution on some of its plays.
The stain on Wednesday’s game was the 20 turnovers, which helped open the door to GW late. Rhoades is continuing to seek better late-game decision making from the Rams.
But VCU’s overall body of work trended in a favorable direction for the Rams compared to Saturday.
“The turnovers and the fouls — take away those two things, it's a whole different game,” Rhoades said. “But it's something we got to work on."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr