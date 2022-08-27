VCU says former volleyball coach Jody Rogers 'stepped down'

VCU released a statement Saturday on the departure of volleyball coach Jody Rogers, characterizing it as a resignation.

Rogers led the Rams for nine seasons, becoming the winningest coach in program history, with a 180-88 record. But according to VCU on Tuesday, the school and Rogers parted ways this past offseason, and former assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Kevin Maureen Campbell was named interim coach.

The school offered no further comment Tuesday, citing an ongoing legal matter. And Rogers, reached by phone on Tuesday afternoon, said she could not comment further for the same reason.

“While my nine-year tenure as head volleyball coach at VCU has produced many great memories and successes, I have decided to dedicate time for my family,” Rogers said as part of VCU’s Saturday statement. “I have been very fortunate to have had outstanding student-athletes, dedicated coaches and countless fans. I would like to thank [director of athletics] Ed McLaughlin for taking a chance on a Division II coach from Indiana nine years ago and all the great support staff at VCU throughout my tenure.

“Best of luck to VCU volleyball!”

Reached again on Saturday, Rogers said she had no more comment at this time.

“Jody Rogers has decided to step down as the head coach of VCU volleyball,” McLaughlin said in Saturday’s statement. “We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Rogers, during her time with the Rams, led the volleyball program to high-level results annually. Under her direction, VCU won three Atlantic-10 regular season titles, and the 2017 A-10 tournament title.

The Rams made an NCAA tournament appearance in 2017 coming off the A-10 championship, then another in 2019 with an at-large bid.

VCU went a combined 61-6 in A-10 play the last five seasons.

And Rogers grabbed the top spot on VCU’s all-time coaching wins list last season, passing Wendy Wadsworth (168-167). Rogers’ .672 win percentage is also a program best.

Rogers arrived at VCU after 16 seasons at Division II Indianapolis, where she went to the NCAA tournament seven times. She was A-10 coach of the year in 2017 and 2019, AVACA Division II national coach of the year in 2009 and CaptainU national coach of the year in 2012.

The Rams began the 2022 season under Campbell’s leadership on Friday, as part of the VCU Invitational at the Siegel Center. They fell to High Point 3-0 and beat Liberty 3-1, in a doubleheader. VCU had a game against Elon scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

