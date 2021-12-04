VCU scraps out 65-61 victory over Campbell

Leave it to the VCU defense to create a spark.
That’s what it came down to for the Rams on Saturday against visiting Campbell.
VCU climbed out of an early hole to create a nailbiter. Then a pair of timely defensive plays helped turn the tide in the Rams’ favor for good.
A Vince Williams block turned into a Josh Banks layup, a Hason Ward steal turned into a Banks 3, and VCU pulled away down the final stretch, to a 65-61 victory at the Siegel Center.
Four VCU (4-4) players finished in double figures, led by Williams' 14 points.
Campbell (6-2) had jumped ahead 54-51 with 7:47 to play, on a 3 from Messiah Thompson. Ward cut it to 1 on a dunk, off a feed from Marcus Tsohonis.
Then Williams blocked a jumper attempt by Thompson, to put the Rams on a fast break that Banks finished with a layup.
On the next Campbell possession, Ward nabbed a steal on an attempted pass by Jordan Whitfield. And on VCU’s own end, Williams found Banks again, for a 3 that pushed the Rams’ lead to 58-54 with 6:27 to play, their largest to that point.
Later, Williams, off his own steal, finished through heavy contact to make it 60-54, with 4:27 to play. And KeShawn Curry knocked down a 3 to make it a 9-point game, 54-63, with 4:18 to play.
And VCU held on, fighting off a late Campbell rally with the help of a pair of Jayden Nunn free throws.
It was an abysmal start for the Rams early. They took time to find their bearings, and Campbell took advantage, with effective ball movement opening up quality looks. The Camels University of Richmond influence was apparent in their off-ball cutting in the half court. Campbell coach Kevin McGeehan was a UR staffer from 2005-13, and two of his assistant coaches are former UR players and staffers — Peter Thomas and Kevin Smith.
After Levi Stockard III scored on a layup for VCU on the Rams’ first possession, the Camels raced to a 17-0 run that included 4 points apiece from Jesus Carralero and Austin McCullough.
VCU called a timeout when the run was at 11-0, but Campbell kept going, a spurt punctuated by a pair of Carralero free throws.
The Rams finally countered Campbell with production inside. Stockard stopped the run with a layup. And, later, Jalen DeLoach scored on back-to-back layups close to the eight-minute mark to cut Campbell’s lead to 4, 22-18. That was part of a 14-2 overall Rams run over about five minutes of play.
Late in the half, Nunn briefly gave VCU a 31-20 lead, but Campbell’s Carralero promptly responded with a long jumper, and the Camels led 32-31 at the break.
Carralero finished with 19 points for Campbell. Cedric Henderson Jr. had 20 points and 11 rebounds.
VCU returns to the Siegel Center to host Jacksonville State on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
