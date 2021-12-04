VCU scraps out 65-61 victory over Campbell

Leave it to the VCU defense to create a spark.

That’s what it came down to for the Rams on Saturday against visiting Campbell.

VCU climbed out of an early hole to create a nailbiter. Then a pair of timely defensive plays helped turn the tide in the Rams’ favor for good.

A Vince Williams block turned into a Josh Banks layup, a Hason Ward steal turned into a Banks 3, and VCU pulled away down the final stretch, to a 65-61 victory at the Siegel Center.

Four VCU (4-4) players finished in double figures, led by Williams' 14 points.

Campbell (6-2) had jumped ahead 54-51 with 7:47 to play, on a 3 from Messiah Thompson. Ward cut it to 1 on a dunk, off a feed from Marcus Tsohonis.

Then Williams blocked a jumper attempt by Thompson, to put the Rams on a fast break that Banks finished with a layup.

On the next Campbell possession, Ward nabbed a steal on an attempted pass by Jordan Whitfield. And on VCU’s own end, Williams found Banks again, for a 3 that pushed the Rams’ lead to 58-54 with 6:27 to play, their largest to that point.