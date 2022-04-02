VCU secures Michigan transfer guard Zeb Jackson

VCU on Saturday picked up an intriguing transfer addition, filling one of three spots created by departures last month.

Zeb Jackson, a former point guard at Michigan, announced his commitment to the Rams with afternoon posts to Twitter and Instagram. The 6-5, 180-pound Toledo, Ohio, native was a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class and tabbed No. 96 in 247Sports’ overall composite rating for that year.

With the Wolverines, Jackson played 16 games as a freshman in 2020-21 and four as a sophomore this past season. He averaged 1.5 points in six minutes per game across his 20 appearances, and entered the transfer portal this past January.

The Rams lost three players to transfer — forward Mikeal Brown-Jones, guard Marcus Tsohonis (2021 Washington transfer) and forward Jimmy Nichols Jr. (2021 Providence transfer) — the week following their season-ending loss at Wake Forest in the second round of the NIT on March 19. That opened three scholarships.

So Jackson is a first new pick-up of the spring, to slot into one of those spots.

He shares a hometown with VCU star Vince Williams Jr. Williams, a senior, has an additional year of eligibility available but may move on to pursue professional opportunities. He said after the Wake Forest game that he would discuss his next move with the Rams’ coaching staff.

Jackson played the first three seasons of his prep career at Maumee Valley Country Day School in Toledo, then spent his senior year at Montverde Academy in Florida. He averaged 25.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.7 steals over his three years at Maumee Valley Country Day. He came off the bench at Montverde, on a team that went 25-0 and was ranked No. 1 in the nation.

He figures to add instant depth to a VCU backcourt that was led by guards Ace Baldwin Jr. and Jayden Nunn last season.

In addition to Jackson so far, the Rams will also add incoming freshmen in wing Alphonzo Billups (Varina) and forward Christian Fermin for next season.