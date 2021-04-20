VCU senior forward Levi Stockard III will return for extra year, Corey Douglas will depart

With an extra year of eligibility available to them, VCU will have one 2020-21 senior return for another season and one who will depart.

VCU coach Mike Rhoades said Tuesday that senior forward Levi Stockard III will return to the Rams in 2021-22. Senior forward Corey Douglas will not return.

Stockard, a 6-8, 245 pounder, joined VCU last spring, as a transfer from Kansas State. He spent three years with the Wildcats, appearing 100 games with an average of 10.9 minutes, and 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. He started three games.

At VCU this past season, Stockard started each of the 25 games he played. He missed one game, against La Salle in January, when he was in concussion protocol. He averaged 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game.

He had a season-high 15 points, going 7 of 8 from the field, in VCU’s 63-62 at Rhode Island on Feb. 3 to help the Rams secure their first win at URI’s Ryan Center since 2015.

Stockard, off the court, has majored in interdisciplinary studies with a focus in sociology and human development, with plans to graduate next month.

Douglas’ departure marks the conclusion of a five-year journey that started with Rhoades at Rice and ends with Rhoades at VCU.