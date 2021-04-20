VCU senior forward Levi Stockard III will return for extra year, Corey Douglas will depart

With an extra year of eligibility available to them, VCU will have one 2020-21 senior return for another season and one who will depart.
VCU coach Mike Rhoades said Tuesday that senior forward Levi Stockard III will return to the Rams in 2021-22. Senior forward Corey Douglas will not return.
Stockard, a 6-8, 245 pounder, joined VCU last spring, as a transfer from Kansas State. He spent three years with the Wildcats, appearing 100 games with an average of 10.9 minutes, and 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. He started three games.
At VCU this past season, Stockard started each of the 25 games he played. He missed one game, against La Salle in January, when he was in concussion protocol. He averaged 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game.
He had a season-high 15 points, going 7 of 8 from the field, in VCU’s 63-62 at Rhode Island on Feb. 3 to help the Rams secure their first win at URI’s Ryan Center since 2015.
Stockard, off the court, has majored in interdisciplinary studies with a focus in sociology and human development, with plans to graduate next month.
Douglas’ departure marks the conclusion of a five-year journey that started with Rhoades at Rice and ends with Rhoades at VCU.
The 6-8, 210-pound Louisville native played under Rhoades at Rice as a freshman in 2016-17, a year that was cut short after nine games due to a hip injury, and that he redshirted. After Rhoades was hired at VCU in 2017, Douglas played a year at Tallahassee Community College before joining the Rams in 2018.
Over the past three seasons, Douglas played 84 games, with 29 starts. He averaged 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks, a talented defender, particularly at the rim, for the Rams.
Rhoades said in January, after Corey Douglas received a senior-day ceremony before the Rams' home game against La Salle, that Douglas was one of his all-time favorite players in a collegiate coaching career that has spanned 25 years.
“He's been a great student, doesn't miss class, does it right,” Rhoades said then. “Helps the young guys do things right. He's going to have a master's degree this spring. He's done it right. He has used the opportunities he's had to be better, to get better and to get ready for the real world.”
Douglas has been working on his master’s degree in VCU’s Center for Sport Leadership, part of the program’s class of 2021. He graduated with a degree in homeland security and emergency preparedness last May.
The NCAA, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, permitted winter sports athletics to have an additional year of eligibility. Basketball layers who take the extra year do not count against a team's scholarship limit of 13.
With the decisions, Stockard will join fellow frontcourt returners Hason Ward (6-9, 210) and Mikeal Brown-Jones (6-8, 220). Brendan Medley-Bacon, a 7-1 center, transferred out last month after one season at VCU and will join McNeese State.
The Rams will add to the frontcourt 6-8 Providence transfer Jimmy Nichols Jr. and 6-9 freshman Jalen DeLoach.
