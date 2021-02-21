VCU set for big final week of regular season

Coming off Saturday’s loss to George Mason, VCU is all of a sudden in the last week of the regular season.

That’s the Atlantic 10 calendar now, after the league announced this past Thursday that it adjusted its tournament schedule, moving the majority of the men’s basketball tournament up to March 3-6, and moving the women’s basketball tournament back to March 10-14.

The Rams had games scheduled at Dayton on March 3 and at Richmond on March 6. But those were canceled.

Now VCU (16-5, 9-3 Atlantic 10) is slated to finish off with a game at home against Saint Louis (11-4, 4-3) Tuesday and at Davidson (11-5, 6-2) on Saturday.

“We've done a great job with all this crazy COVID stuff to play a bunch of games in our league, right? We have the most wins in the league. We've done a great job of that,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “Then we got two left here this week, let's take advantage of them."

Entering the weekend, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi had VCU solidly in the NCAA tournament field as the A-10’s automatic qualifier, and a No. 10 seed. Saturday’s loss to the Patriots may knock the Rams back a peg, but shouldn’t be too much of a hit to their resume.