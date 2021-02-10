VCU set to host Richmond next Wednesday, as Capital City Classic venues, dates announced

VCU men's basketball is now set to host Richmond next Wednesday in game No. 1 of this year’s Capital City Classic.

Wednesday’s matchup was originally supposed to be played at the Robins Center, but will move across town now. That possibility was first posed Sunday, but was made official with an announcement this Wednesday afternoon.

Also, the VCU-Richmond game at the Robins Center has been rescheduled to March 6, during an open weekend at the end of the regular season. The venue flip came about because of the need to use the March 6 open date, paired with the fact that the Siegel Center will be in use that weekend as the host site of the Atlantic 10 women's basketball tournament.

The men's teams’ contest at the Robins Center was originally supposed to be played on Jan. 16, but was postponed because of a Richmond COVID-19 pause at the time.

The schools’ game at the Siegel Center was first set for this Friday, but was also postponed because of a recent Spiders COVID-19 pause. Richmond began partial team workouts Tuesday, and is set to fully resume Friday before hosting St. Mary's College (Md.) on Sunday.