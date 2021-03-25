VCU set to secure Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority property for Athletics Village project

As VCU continues to assemble the puzzle that is due to become its new Athletics Village, the school is in the process of securing the biggest piece.
VCU will be purchasing the 22-acre plot of state-owned land that is the current home of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, on Hermitage Road across from The Diamond. It’ll be the most substantial acquisition in a series of them in the area, as the school gears up for the Athletics Village complex that is expected to include a new ballpark shared with the Double-A Flying Squirrels, an indoor/outdoor tennis center and more.
The ABC has been readying a new headquarters in Hanover, vacating the spot on Hermitage Road.
VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin said Thursday that VCU will take over the property as soon as ABC has fully moved into its Hanover facility.
McLaughlin said the hope is that VCU can begin making progress on pieces of the project by the end of the calendar year.
“Realistically for us, as soon as we can get money raised for things, we'll start clearing the site and we will start building,” McLaughlin said.
Dawn Eischen, ABC public relations manager, said in an email Thursday that ABC is planning to move into its Hanover facility in the June-July timeframe. But ABC will not relinquish its Hermitage Road spot until after the 2021 holidays, she said, “in the unlikely event we need to roll back to that facility.”
The Times-Dispatch reported in 2019 that the Virginia state budget essentially gave VCU the right of first refusal for the land. And the General Assembly budget agreement earlier this year backed a plan to provide $14.7 million to VCU to buy the property.
McLaughlin said the sale price of the ABC property would be based on the balance of two appraisals from the Department of General Services. That number came back at $16 million, he said.
So with the $14.7 million allocated by the state, VCU is responsible for the other $1.3 million. That will be paid via a variety of sources not including tuition funds or Educational and General funds.
VCU previously, last March, bought a 10.94-acre plot further down Hermitage Road for $11.75 million, financed by a low-interest loan to be covered by athletic department funds. That site was purchased from Greyhound Lines, Inc., which used the spot for a maintenance facility.
In December, VCU acquired just over four acres of land that was the former site of the Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center at 2601 Hermitage Road. That was purchased for $4.253 million.
Earlier this month, VCU bought another nearby, 6,500-foot plot at 2700 Hardy St., for $183,000.
The school will complete the purchase of a fifth and final parcel on Hermitage Road this summer, located between Sherwood Avenue and Cummings Drive.
McLaughlin said the hope is that VCU can do the Athletics Village project in a few year’s time. One source of urgency is that the school’s current tennis facility, the Thalhimer Tennis Center, is set to be replaced by a new student commons and wellness facility according to the ONE VCU Master Plan.
Some of the speed, though, will be based on the school raising money for the Athletics Village. A massive fundraising campaign — the largest in VCU athletics history — would be part of the process.
“But looking forward to it,” McLaughlin said. Because I think the nice piece with this is that this isn't just a campaign for a facility that's going to help out student-athletes, it's also going to have a whole bunch of community use as well.
The ballpark is perhaps the biggest aspect of the project. VCU’s baseball team and the Flying Squirrels, an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, currently share The Diamond, which is now 36 years old and considered outdated.
Based on current plans, the new ballpark would be located on the West side of Hermitage Road either at the current site of Sports Backers Stadium, which is the current home of VCU’s men’s and women’s soccer and track and field programs, or closer to Arthur Ashe Boulevard and the railroad there.
The Athletics Village is also slated to include a new soccer stadium, track and practice fields.
