VCU set to secure Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority property for Athletics Village project

As VCU continues to assemble the puzzle that is due to become its new Athletics Village, the school is in the process of securing the biggest piece.

VCU will be purchasing the 22-acre plot of state-owned land that is the current home of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, on Hermitage Road across from The Diamond. It’ll be the most substantial acquisition in a series of them in the area, as the school gears up for the Athletics Village complex that is expected to include a new ballpark shared with the Double-A Flying Squirrels, an indoor/outdoor tennis center and more.

The ABC has been readying a new headquarters in Hanover, vacating the spot on Hermitage Road.

VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin said Thursday that VCU will take over the property as soon as ABC has fully moved into its Hanover facility.

McLaughlin said the hope is that VCU can begin making progress on pieces of the project by the end of the calendar year.

“Realistically for us, as soon as we can get money raised for things, we'll start clearing the site and we will start building,” McLaughlin said.