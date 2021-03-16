VCU settling in for week of NCAA tournament prep in Indianapolis

For the rest of the week, the Rams' slate will be more straightforward, with practices, weightlifting, study hall and Zoom classes.

There were 12 practice courts put together at the Indiana Convention Center for teams to use.

There’s not much outdoor time, Rhoades said, though he said the team has designated blocks it can get out to nearby Victory Field for some fresh air. That’s the home of the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, an affiliate of the Pirates. Rhoades said his team may or may not take advantage of that, depending on its schedule.

Otherwise, the Rams are mostly confined to the hotel. And if they go anywhere it’s as a group.

Hyland has passed the time with plenty of SportsCenter.

“Definitely it's a new experience,” he said. “But I'm here for it all."

Hyland mentioned last week that getting a chance to participate in March Madness would be a dream come true for him, after growing up watching it his whole life.

He acknowledged though that the loss to St. Bonaventure Sunday put a damper on things for him when the Rams saw their name pop up in the selection show. But, hours later, it finally hit him that VCU is in.