VCU settling in for week of NCAA tournament prep in Indianapolis

What is the 2021 NCAA tournament like?
Well the beginning featured a bit of restlessness for VCU coach Mike Rhoades and his staff. After the NCAA tournament selection show on Sunday evening, the Rams made the roughly two-hour drive by bus to Indianapolis.
There they underwent COVID-19 testing upon arrival before entering a quarantine period that stretched some 21 hours, into Monday night.
During the day on Monday, while players may have taken advantage of the down time to sleep, Rhoades and staffers were ready to see something other than the walls of their hotel rooms.
“A couple of us coaches, we were talking to each other and texting each other like, 'This is crazy,'” Rhoades said. “And I know how I am. I'm very stir crazy. So I needed to get out.”
Rhoades kept texting director of basketball operations Jimmy Martelli to find out if he heard anything about the test results. Rhoades guessed he did that about 20 times. The repeated answer was, “No Coach, no Coach, I'll let you know.”
Finally, later on Monday, the Rams were cleared. They met at the conference room in their hotel, before gathering for a 75-minute shootaround session.
Thus is life at a Big Dance like none other before, at the apex of a college basketball season like none other before.
Throughout the rest of the week, the Rams will settle into a more routine daily schedule, that includes COVID-19 testing every morning, all leading up to Saturday night’s first-round game against Oregon.
“Definitely just taking everything in honestly,” sophomore guard Bones Hyland said Tuesday morning, of the experience. “And just taking each and every day and just trying to see what's new.”
After testing on Sunday night, members of the VCU program went straight up to their rooms on the 16th floor of their hotel. Each player received separate rooms. The first meals were delivered to their doors and, on Monday night, while still waiting for results, a buffet was brought to the floor and members of the team came out, got their food and went back to their rooms.
Hyland said it was just a waiting game until the Rams got the green light to emerge beyond their floor.
“Our guys handled it well,” Rhoades said. “Nobody ran down the stairs or anything like that, or ran out the building. But we're all glad that we have freedom.”
For the rest of the week, the Rams' slate will be more straightforward, with practices, weightlifting, study hall and Zoom classes.
There were 12 practice courts put together at the Indiana Convention Center for teams to use.
There’s not much outdoor time, Rhoades said, though he said the team has designated blocks it can get out to nearby Victory Field for some fresh air. That’s the home of the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, an affiliate of the Pirates. Rhoades said his team may or may not take advantage of that, depending on its schedule.
Otherwise, the Rams are mostly confined to the hotel. And if they go anywhere it’s as a group.
Hyland has passed the time with plenty of SportsCenter.
“Definitely it's a new experience,” he said. “But I'm here for it all."
Hyland mentioned last week that getting a chance to participate in March Madness would be a dream come true for him, after growing up watching it his whole life.
He acknowledged though that the loss to St. Bonaventure Sunday put a damper on things for him when the Rams saw their name pop up in the selection show. But, hours later, it finally hit him that VCU is in.
Now the Rams will use the rest of this week to try to put themselves in position to extend their stay on Saturday.
"We're blessed to be here,” Hyland said. “Show [much] appreciation to people around here, the hotel and stuff like that. And just showing appreciation to the coaches, too, for doing as best as they can to get us here.
“And showing appreciation to [my] teammates, too, for sticking together all year long."
