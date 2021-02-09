VCU shoots past Dayton in 76-67 victory

Dayton could be considered to be among the most talented offensive teams in the nation. The Flyers operate with great efficiency, converting on 47.7% of shots entering their matchup with visiting VCU on Wednesday evening — 35th in the nation.
But the Rams brought some firepower of their own to UD Arena Wednesday.
Led by Bones Hyland and Vince Williams, VCU shot 50% overall — including a season-high 52.2% from deep — in a 76-67victory.
Hyland and Williams led VCU with 19 points apiece. It was a career high for Williams.
It was a third victory in a row for VCU (14-4, 7-2), which ascended to match St. Bonaventure (9-2, 7-2) at the top of the league standings. The Bonnies beat VCU 66-43 at the Reilly Center on Jan. 20, but the teams meet again at the Siegel Center on Friday.
Dayton (11-6, 7-5) had one three of four entering Wednesday’s game.
Perhaps Hyland’s two biggest baskets came down the second-half stretch. The Flyers cut it to 1 on a Jalen Crutcher layup. Hyland then missed a 3, but VCU got the ball back on a turnover. He didn’t miss the second try, bumping the Rams’ advantage to 4.
Then, off a Levi Stockard III steal, Hyland converted on a layup to push it to 6, 73-67, with 3:16 to play. The shots proved daggers, as VCU beat Dayton for a second time in two and a half weeks. The Rams won the teams’ first matchup 66-43 at the Siegel Center on Jan. 23, holding the Flyers to their fewest points since 2010.
Besides the offense, Hyland — VCU’s leading scorer with 19.2 points per game coming in — shined with his defense on Crutcher, Dayton’s leading scorer at 19.4 points per game to start the day.
Crutcher was held to 8 points on 3 of 11 shooting from the floor.
Dayton, as a team, was efficient again, finishing at 48.9% for the game. But VCU responded each time it mattered to maintain the lead for almost the entirety of the second half in a close game.
It was a fast-and-furious first half though, a contrast to the teams’ first matchup — at the Siegel Center on Jan. 23 in particular. In that game, Dayton was held to just 13 points in the first half, its least since 2010.
Dayon jumped out to an early 10-2 lead less than 3 minutes in, but VCU reeled the Flyers back in — a theme of the first half — thanks to a Stockard III jumper and a 3 from Ace Baldwin.
Midway through the half, Dayton distanced itself on a pair of baskets from R.J. Blakney, for its largest advantage of the half — 25-17.
But VCU recovered effectively again, with the help of a jumper from Jamir Watkins and a 3 by Mikeal Brown-Jones.
The Rams, however, found themselves down by 7 with just under five minutes to play in the half. This time, though, they more than just reeled Dayton in. They shot ahead with big thanks to Vince Williams, who continues to shoot the ball at an elevated level this season. Williams hit a pair of 3s as part of a 10-0 run that gave VCU its first lead of the game. The team held a 41-39 advantage at the break.
VCU played without Corey Douglas Tuesday, but got KeShawn Curry back from an ankle injury suffered Jan. 30 against La Salle.
Friday’s game against St. Bonaventure tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN 2.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr