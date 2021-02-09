VCU shoots past Dayton in 76-67 victory

Besides the offense, Hyland — VCU’s leading scorer with 19.2 points per game coming in — shined with his defense on Crutcher, Dayton’s leading scorer at 19.4 points per game to start the day.

Crutcher was held to 8 points on 3 of 11 shooting from the floor.

Dayton, as a team, was efficient again, finishing at 48.9% for the game. But VCU responded each time it mattered to maintain the lead for almost the entirety of the second half in a close game.

It was a fast-and-furious first half though, a contrast to the teams’ first matchup — at the Siegel Center on Jan. 23 in particular. In that game, Dayton was held to just 13 points in the first half, its least since 2010.

Dayon jumped out to an early 10-2 lead less than 3 minutes in, but VCU reeled the Flyers back in — a theme of the first half — thanks to a Stockard III jumper and a 3 from Ace Baldwin.

Midway through the half, Dayton distanced itself on a pair of baskets from R.J. Blakney, for its largest advantage of the half — 25-17.

But VCU recovered effectively again, with the help of a jumper from Jamir Watkins and a 3 by Mikeal Brown-Jones.