The in-game experience at VCU's Siegel Center got a major upgrade this offseason.

Now spanning the walls on both ends of the arena are two Daktronics light-emitting diode video screens measuring 11.48 feet tall by 39.37 wide.

That makes the screens about the length of a semi-truck trailer or shipping container, only these have the ability to showcase a wide variety of content, from in-game replays to halftime shows and advertisements.

The old end line video boards only about 9 by 11 feet and limited to lower-quality video and basic statistics and ads.

It's all part of an upgrade that's worth about $1.7 million in equipment, plus electrical, painting or other costs.

Also included is a significant renovation to the existing ribbon video board at the front of the Tommy J. West Club on the Broad Street side of the facility. Previously limited to that side of the Siegel Center, the 2.46-foot-high and 775.92-foot-wide ribbon now fully wraps around the arena.

Kevin Dwan, the VCU senior associate athletic director for external relations, said that the initiative to install new video boards has been in the works for a couple years.

"It's a big project — finding the resources and time to do it is a big thing," Dwan said. "The two video boards that were in the end zones at Siegel (Center) had run their course. It just wasn't up to the standard that we hold ourselves to in that building anymore."

The venue opened in 1999 and received a major upgrade in 2014, including the installation of a scoreboard valued at $1 million.

Dwan said the latest improvements are "going to open up a ton of possibilities for us as far as our in-game environment and atmosphere."

Dwan said all kinds of content is now in play for the video boards, from full-screen replays during games to advertisements for sponsors and activities like cheerleading or Gold Rush dance team choreography during stoppages in play.

Aside from the physical boards, new software has been installed, and Dwan said his team is still working through the potential of the new setup.

The traditional pregame hype video during which Black and Gold supporters typically wave their phone flashlights in unison could be displayed on the new boards, Dwan said. He also mentioned live gameplay, fan shots from the crowd and prerecorded content.

"When we run it through in our preseason rehearsals that we do, we're going to evaluate all of that," Dwan said. "You want to be careful that you're not distracting (fans).

"But it's going to open up some really cool possibilities for things like the intro video. What do we need to do from a staffing and resource perspective to use them to their full capability? Whatever we do, we want to make sure we're doing it at a really high level."

Massive new video boards at each endzone too! https://t.co/rReS8lL1rL pic.twitter.com/Eq5wLZOKjH — Ram Nation (@VCURamNation) July 15, 2023

The ribbon board was previously limited in its usage because it was only visible to the opposite side of the arena. It displayed basic fan prompts and partner signage.

Now, VCU administration is exploring myriad possibilities for the ribbon such as displaying statistics, and observing how other comparable arenas across the country employ wrap-around video boards.

"The possibilities are endless, we're really only just now diving into it with our team, testing things out and seeing what we can do," Dwan said. "I'm really excited about it, I think it's going to add a lot of nice things to the gameday environment this season."

VCU graduate and co-founder of fan site Ram Nation Mat Shelton-Eide was at the Siegel Center recently for his daughter's volleyball camp, and stopped to admire the video boards.

"This is a major upgrade, those things are gigantic," Shelton-Eide said excitedly. "They've crushed it on upgrading the Siegel Center over the last few years, they're going to be awesome."

