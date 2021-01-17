VCU sits at 100 regular-season Atlantic 10 victories — here are 10 of the most memorable

This was the Rams’ A-10 debut, against the Flyers at home. It was VCU’s 28th consecutive sellout at the Siegel Center at the time, and the program’s first “Stripe the Stu” T-shirt event. VCU also cracked the USA Today Coaches poll that week, at No. 24. And the team lived up to the hype.

The Rams forced 26 turnovers. Treveon Graham scored 24 points. Troy Daniels hit four 3-pointers. VCU made its entrance to the league with a bang.

The victory was the 10th straight in a win streak that extended to 13 that season.

March 1, 2014: VCU 67, Saint Louis 56

VCU knocked off a Saint Louis team that was ranked 10th in the nation at home. After losing three out of four, the win was the second of four straight to close the regular season, and important for the Rams’ postseason resume that year.

Graham led VCU with 17 points. It was the highest-ranked Associated Press Top 25 team the Rams have ever beaten in the regular season.