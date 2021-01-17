VCU sits at 100 regular-season Atlantic 10 victories — here are 10 of the most memorable

When VCU secured its victory at George Washington Wednesday, it marked a quiet milestone for the program. The win was the Rams’ 100th in regular-season Atlantic 10 play since it joined the league ahead of the 2012-13 season.
VCU is now 100-44 in regular-season league action over the past nine seasons.
The Rams’ move to the Atlantic 10 was officially announced just over a year after the program’s run to the 2011 Final Four — a jump up in competition compared to the Colonial Athletic Association, VCU’s home for 17 years.
"How much faith do you have in your ability to win?" VCU president Michael Rao posed on the move to the A-10 in a May 2012 news conference "My faith is very high. I believe that we will win and therefore we will be able to do well."’
Only Dayton has more wins (101-44 heading into Sunday afternoon’s game) in regular-season A-10 play since VCU joined the fold.
With the Rams’ 100-win plateau reached, here’s a look back at 10 of their most memorable regular-season A-10 wins.
Jan. 9, 2013: VCU 74, Dayton 62
This was the Rams’ A-10 debut, against the Flyers at home. It was VCU’s 28th consecutive sellout at the Siegel Center at the time, and the program’s first “Stripe the Stu” T-shirt event. VCU also cracked the USA Today Coaches poll that week, at No. 24. And the team lived up to the hype.
The Rams forced 26 turnovers. Treveon Graham scored 24 points. Troy Daniels hit four 3-pointers. VCU made its entrance to the league with a bang.
The victory was the 10th straight in a win streak that extended to 13 that season.
March 1, 2014: VCU 67, Saint Louis 56
VCU knocked off a Saint Louis team that was ranked 10th in the nation at home. After losing three out of four, the win was the second of four straight to close the regular season, and important for the Rams’ postseason resume that year.
Graham led VCU with 17 points. It was the highest-ranked Associated Press Top 25 team the Rams have ever beaten in the regular season.
VCU went on to fall to Saint Joseph’s in the A-10 tournament title game, but earned an at-large bid as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament, before falling to Stephen F. Austin in its opening matchup.
Jan. 23, 2015: VCU 63, Saint Louis 61
VCU was ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25 heading into this matchup. And the visiting Rams staved off Saint Louis thanks to a game-winning basket by Graham with 0.8 seconds to play after the Billikens’ Ash Yacoubou tied it on a free throw with 7.3 seconds remaining.
The victory came as part of a 12-game win streak for the Rams.
The Rams won their lone A-10 tournament title that March.
Jan. 16, 2016: VCU 94, Richmond 89 (OT)
Justin Tillman tied the game at 84 at the Robins Center on a dunk with 35 seconds to play, and Mo Alie-Cox blocked an attempt by Richmond’s ShawnDre’ Jones with 5 seconds left. Earlier, with 1:37 to play, the Rams were awarded a technical free throw when the Spiders were caught with six players on the floor. Melvin Johnson made it.
In overtime, the Rams went 6 of 6 at the free throw line — Johnson was 4 of 4 — to seal it.
Feb. 4, 2017: VCU 83, St. Bonaventure 77 (OT)
This was the first of back-to-back bizarre finishes for VCU. In this game, St. Bonaventure’s Matt Mobley hit what was seemingly a game-winning 3-pointer with time almost expired to put the Bonnies up 66-65.
Members of the team and fans began to storm the court after the shot, and a security guard grabbed the ball. But the game wasn’t quite over: there were still 0.5 seconds to go. The interference with the game still in progress cost St. Bonaventure a technical foul. JeQuan Lewis made it to send the game to overtime.
Two free throws apiece from Alie-Cox and Johnny Williams within the final 20 seconds helped the Rams leave the Reilly Center with an improbable victory.
Feb. 8, 2017: VCU 54, George Washington 53
Four days after the wild ending in Olean, N.Y., VCU again appeared to be victims of a game-winning 3-pointer. In Washington, D.C., George Washington’s Yuta Watanabe hit one before the buzzer to put the Colonials up 53-52.
But 0.4 seconds were added back to the clock after review. With the ball back, VCU ran its “hole in one” inbounds play. Tillman moved up the baseline with the ball as GW’s Collin Goss shadowed him. But Lewis set a screen and Goss, whose attention was on Tillman, crashed right into him.
The Rams drew the foul, and Lewis went to the free throw line and hit both of his shots to give VCU the win.
Jan. 23, 2018: VCU 75, Saint Louis 74 (OT)
VCU never led in regulation in this one. But De’Riante Jenkins hit a 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds left to tie it and send the game to overtime at Chaifetz Arena.
Then Tillman scored 6 points in overtime to help lead the Rams to the victory — part of his game-high 25 points. He added 12 rebounds.
Feb. 10, 2018: VCU 88, Dayton 84 (OT)
It was Tillman again in extra time against Dayton, to help VCU to a redeeming victory at the Siegel Center. The Rams had let the Flyers back in the game with a 16-1 run late. Josh Cunningham tied it at 79 on a layup with 0.1 seconds on the clock.
But Tillman scored 7 of VCU’s 9 points in overtime, part of his career-high 37 points. It was the most points by a VCU player in more than 15 years, since Willie Taylor scored 38 points against Hampton in December 2002.
Feb. 16, 2019: VCU 69, Dayton 68
VCU was up 22 early in the second half of this game, but Dayton rolled back at UD Arena to make it tight.
Marcus Evans, though, drove and converted on a heavily contested layup with 6 seconds left to put the Rams up 1. VCU hung on to clinch a gritty contest that helped it nab the program’s first outright A-10 regular-season title later in the year. This was the closest game in a win streak that lasted 12 games to finish regular-season league play.
March 5, 2019: VCU 71, George Mason 36
In a big night at EagleBank Arena, VCU both clinched its first outright regular-season A-10 title and set a program record for points allowed.
It seemed fitting considering the fact that defense was the linchpin in the Rams’ immense success that season. The Patriots were held to just 24.5% shooting overall and 2 of 18 from 3-point range.
