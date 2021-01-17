VCU sits at 100 regular-season Atlantic 10 victories — here are 10 of the most memorable

When VCU secured its victory at George Washington on Wednesday, it marked a program milestone The win was the Rams’ 100th in regular-season Atlantic 10 play since it joined the league ahead of the 2012-13 season.

VCU is 100-44 in regular-season league action during the past nine seasons.

The Rams’ move to the Atlantic 10 was announced slightly more than a year after the program’s run to the 2011 Final Four — a jump up in competition compared to the Colonial Athletic Association, VCU’s home for 17 years.

“How much faith do you have in your ability to win?” VCU President Michael Rao said of the move to the A-10 in a May 2012 news conference. “My faith is very high. I believe that we will win and therefore we will be able to do well.”’

Only Dayton has more wins (101-44 heading into Sunday afternoon’s game) in regular-season A-10 play since VCU joined the fold.

With the Rams’ 100-win plateau reached, here’s a look back at 10 of their most memorable regular-season A-10 wins.

Jan. 9, 2013: VCU 74, Dayton 62