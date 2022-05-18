VCU slugger Tyler Locklear continuing to evolve as all-around contributor for Rams

With VCU searching for a win-streak-extending victory on Tuesday night against visiting Georgetown, Rams star Tyler Locklear lit the flame on a 12th-inning rally with a leadoff walk.

And, about 10 minutes later, it was Locklear — after advancing to third on a Logan Amiss single and a Connor Hujsak intentional walk — who slid home for the game’s winning run when A.J. Mathis put a pitch in play for what became a walk-off groundout.

Afterward, Locklear got up, threw his batting helmet in the air, then ran to first base to meet Mathis, commencing a raucous team celebration that drifted deep into the outfield at The Diamond.

“Just being able to get a win, especially that way, they're always fun,” Locklear said afterward.

And it could be said that Locklear has had a lot of fun on the field this year, over the course of the spring and especially of late. A breakout 2021 at the plate helped cement Locklear as one of the premier 2022 MLB draft prospects.

Then this year Locklear, in multiple ways, has built on what he showed last year. He has hit for better average, nearly halved his strikeout numbers and nearly doubled his double production.

And that’s all while, in the field, switching from his normal third base to a spot at first base in the aftermath of injury elsewhere.

He continues to play a leading role for a VCU (33-18, 16-5 Atlantic 10) team that, with Tuesday’s walk-off, has won eight in a row and is priming to take a shot at a second straight A-10 title next week.

"You just try and stay consistent as a baseball player," Locklear said of his approach. "You never try and be too high or too low.”

Locklear burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman last season. It was his first full season of college ball, after his true freshman season in 2020 was cut short due to the pandemic.

And the 6-3, 210-pound slugger from Abingdon, Md., made it count. He belted 16 home runs, which was the most ever by a VCU freshman. His 66 RBIs, 69 runs scored and 46 walks all led the A-10, and his .345 batting average led VCU.

He became the first player in A-10 history to be named both the league’s player of the year and its rookie of the year in the same season.

In turn — coming off a big summer in the respected Cape Cod Baseball League, too — Locklear was ranked as the No. 48 collegiate prospect for the 2022 MLB draft by Perfect Game and was ranked No. 65 by D1Baseball.

“I think that, right now, we’re looking at him as like a third- or fourth-round type,” Brian Sakowski, national crosschecker for Perfect Game, said of Locklear in a February interview.

Now, in this second full season at VCU, Locklear has been more comfortable against offspeed pitching — something he began to see more in the latter portion of last year because of his production.

He’s batting .362 through 51 games, 17 points higher than his average last season over 54 games.

The weekend included a pair of doubles, and he has 21 of those total now, up from 12 last year. That’s while still approaching his 2021 homer total, with 13 so far this season. He has 55 RBIs and 61 runs scored.

Locklear attributes his drastic strikeout reduction — 22 this year, compared to 40 last year — to his aim of attacking earlier in the count.

His on-base percentage of .500 is tied for 22nd in the nation.

“Try not to get … two strikes,” he said. “Pulling those strikeout numbers down, putting the ball in play, seeing what can happen."

Heading into this year, Stiffler challenged Locklear to be the most complete baseball player he could be, with a particular emphasis on continued defensive improvement. He felt Locklear, in turn, developed a stronger arm.

The move to first base for Locklear came after first baseman Michael Haydak suffered an injury against Richmond in mid April.

"I think the story for me … is we just moved an All-American from third to first, in the middle of his draft year, and he never has said ‘boo,’” Stiffler said. “He's never said one word about it. ... He has made himself into a hell of a first baseman.

“And so, I mean, that just tells you the type of person he is, professional that he's going to be. He's team first, man."

Now the team is rolling with the A-10 tournament almost here. VCU, after a final A-10 series at home against Fordham this Thursday through Friday, will head to Davidson for the tournament, which begins Tuesday. VCU is in second place and Davidson (40-10, 18-3 A-10) is in first place.

Stiffler has seen this year’s VCU team grow up before his eyes, to reach a point in which new pieces are contributing in the right ways, consistently. Players are having fun, and they believe in each other, Stiffler said.

And Locklear’s bat, backed by his continued evolution in the batter's box, figures to play a significant role in the Rams’ fortunes as the postseason arrives.

“He's as consistent of a hitter as there is in college baseball,” Stiffler said.