VCU slugs its way to 8-1 win over Georgia to open appearance in Chapel Hill Regional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With one out and two on in the first inning of VCU’s Chapel Hill Regional bout against Georgia on Friday night, Rams shortstop Connor Hujsak slapped a rocket to left center field.

The ball looped over the wall and off the scoreboard at UNC’s Boshamer Stadium. And, as Hujsak rounded the bases, he pounded his chest and let out a shout. ‘

With one swing, the Rams had made a statement. And a loud one at that.

They then continued to jump on standout Georgia starter Jonathan Cannon, got a strong start from lefty Tyler Davis and began their weekend with a bang.

The Rams, the No. 3 seed in the four-team Chapel Hill Regional pod, beat the second-seeded Bulldogs 8-1 to advance to the winner’s side of the weekend bracket.

For VCU (41-18), it was a 16th win in a row. The team will play North Carolina (39-19), the No. 10 overall seed in the 64-team NCAA tournament and the regional host, in a 7 p.m. game on Saturday. The Tar Heels beat CAA champion Hofstra 15-4 in Friday’s first game at Boshamer Stadium, and have won eight in a row.

Rams coach Shawn Stiffler said on Thursday afternoon that felt his group, coming off a second Atlantic 10 tournament title, had a great demeanor heading into play in Chapel Hill.

“I think they understand that you want to come down here and play well and give yourself an opportunity to win in this setting and then give yourself an opportunity to win the whole setting,” Stiffler said then.

VCU’s confidence showed early, against the right-handed Cannon, an all-SEC first-team performer who MLB.com ranks the No. 52 prospect for this summer’s MLB draft.

Rams star first baseman Tyler Locklear smacked a liner to right field for a one-out, first-inning single. And, after right fielder Logan Amiss was hit by a pitch, Hujsak sent a 2-1 pitch over the left-field wall as VCU put its early stamp on the matchup.

In the second inning, left fielder Cooper Benzin led off with a single. Third baseman Marcus O’Malley advanced him to second on a textbook bunt along the right-field line, before second baseman Ben Nippolt singled.

Then Locklear knocked a ball to the right-field gap for a double, scoring Benzin. That was his 76th RBI of the season, tying him with Joe Van Meter (2010) for the Rams’ single-season record.

In the third inning, catcher Jacob Selden sent a solo home run over the right-field wall to push VCU’s lead to 5-0.

Cannon exited with two outs in the fourth inning, his shortest outing of the season. He allowed five runs and seven hits.

Lefty Davis Rokose replaced Cannon and, in the fifth, a Nippolt double to right field scored O’Malley, who led off the frame with a single, to make it 6-0 VCU.

Meanwhile, Davis — who was making just his second outing since missing almost a month with shoulder tendinitis — submitted a strong 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. It was his third straight scoreless outing.

Righty Chase Hungate came on after and pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run.

Designated hitter Will Carlone had a sixth-inning solo home run to right field — it was his 13th RBI in the last three games, including his five and seven RBIs, respectively, in the final two games of the A-10 tournament. And Hujsak added more insurance with a second home run of the night, a booming solo shot to center field in the seventh inning, that made it 8-0.

Hujsak finished 3-for-5 with four total RBIs.

Georgia’s run came on a solo home run from Cole Tate in the seventh. The Bulldogs (35-22) stranded 14 batters.

VCU left 17 runners on base.

UNC lefty Brandon Schaeffer (3.70 ERA), who pitched a complete-game shutout against Virginia Tech on May 27 in the ACC tournament, will pitch against VCU on Saturday night. Lefty Campbell Ellis (3.45 ERA) — who leads the nation with 20 starts — will pitch for the Rams.

Note: In the first game Saturday in the double-elimination Chapel Hill Regional, Georgia will play Hofstra at 1 p.m. at Boshamer Stadium.