VCU sorting through injury concerns with Atlantic 10 tournament ahead

He’ll then do some activity on Monday, Rhoades said.

“But he'll keep doing his rehab,” Rhoades said. “And you got to rehab and you got to be in the training room like it's practice and a game. That's how intense you got to be about it so you're doing it right. He's got to do that through the week to get ready.”

Freshman forward Mikeal Brown-Jones also left Saturday’s game midway through the second half and didn’t return because of his left hand. Rhoades said Brown-Jones dislocated a finger in the hand earlier in the week.

Brown-Jones played with two fingers on the hand taped.

"I guess he got it hit there,” Rhoades said. “He'll be OK. He's a tough kid."

VCU was without junior guard KeShawn Curry for a second game Saturday as well. Rhoades said in an interview with Ram Radio’s Robby Robinson before the Saint Louis game that Curry’s brother was killed on Feb. 20.

Curry, Jacksonville, Fla., native, has been with family since. It is not yet known when he will return.