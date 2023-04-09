The first and most significant domino of a turbulent transfer portal season for the VCU basketball community fell on Sunday, as reigning Atlantic 10 player of the year Ace Baldwin Jr. announced on Twitter that he will follow former coach Mike Rhoades and transfer to Penn State.

The announcement is a major blow to VCU's roster, but not an unexpected one. Baldwin was one of seven Rams who had entered the transfer portal following Rhoades' departure and the hiring of new coach Ryan Odom from Utah State.

Baldwin shares a close bond with Rhoades, and 247Sports has from the outset of Baldwin's entry to the portal been confident he would land in Happy Valley.

Baldwin, a rising senior, said on Twitter shortly after the announcement that he loves his VCU family for life, and that the decision to leave was the most difficult one of his life.

"You the best and I won't forget memories I had," Baldwin wrote, followed by black and gold hearts.

"You the best and I won't forget memories I had," Baldwin wrote, followed by black and gold hearts.

Recruiting websites seem equally confident that rising junior guard Nick Kern will follow Baldwin to Penn State, though Baldwin was the only VCU player in the portal to have officially announced their destination as of Sunday evening. Baldwin and Kern have already teased the possibility of a reunion on social media.

Baldwin this past season led VCU to Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament titles. Also the league's defensive player of the year, he became the fourth player in conference history to be named player of the year and defensive player of the year in the same season.

A 6-foot-1 left-hander from Baltimore, Baldwin in the regular season averaged 12.6 points and 5.8 assists (15th nationally).

He ranked 10th among league players in free throw percentage (80.6). Baldwin also led the conference in steals — 2.46 per game – a clip good for seventh nationally.

