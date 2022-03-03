VCU star Taya Robinson added even more on offense, to again lead a Rams team out for a consecutive A-10 title

When VCU star Taya Robinson announced to Rams coach Beth O’Boyle last spring that she was returning for an extra, fifth season, it was a cause for celebration.

O’Boyle excitedly called Robinson, after she received a text message from her with the decision — one made possible by the NCAA allowance of an additional year of eligibility for athletes because of the effects of the pandemic.

“I’m on the phone in my family room doing a little dance,” O’Boyle said before the season, of her reaction to Robinson’s announcement. “Because honestly there’s, probably in my tenure here, no player that has had the level of impact as Taya has.”

Robinson was already a three-time Atlantic 10 all-defensive team pick, a two-time all-conference third team honoree and, after last season, an all-conference first team pick. She had been a premier player for the Rams in terms of two-way impact since she was a freshman and led VCU to the pinnacle, the program’s first A-10 tournament title, last March.

So what else was there to untap to maximize the bonus season?

The answer, for the Rams, was to try to add another level to Robinson’s offensive repertoire. And the avenue was by refining pieces of Robinson’s game that O’Boyle jokingly likened to those seen from “the old men at the [YMCA]” — getting off midrange jumpers and working with her back to the basket.

Robinson has reaped the results of the training toward those areas this season, adding them to her acumen beyond the arc and at the basket. And, in her encore season, the former Huguenot High star has averaged a career-high, and team-high, 15.6 points.

With that, she leads VCU into the A-10 tournament where, as the No. 4 seed, the Rams (14-10, 9-5 A-10) will be playing for a back-to-back title. It was Robinson’s heroics that helped VCU to last year’s title, the program’s first-ever conference tournament win. And another one would, for her, be an idyllic milestone in her career finale.

VCU, coming off a double bye, plays No. 12 seed George Washington (13-17, 4-11) in the tournament quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del.

"We just have one goal in mind,” said Robinson, who was named to the A-10 all-conference first team and all-defensive team again on Tuesday. “I don't really care about how many points I score or any of that. We want to win. That's what I want for us."

Robinson acknowledged that there was a bit of a mentality shift for her in this extra season, to take on even more of a scoring responsibility. Robinson and Tera Reed, a fellow member of the Rams’ 2017 recruiting class, were one-two in scoring for VCU each of the past four seasons. Reed was the leader their freshman through junior seasons, and Robinson averaged a team-best 14.3 points last year, ahead of Reed’s 11.1

Reed’s transfer to USC over the offseason, then, meant a significant chunk of offense lost. Players like Sarah Te-Biasu (12.9 points per game), Janika Griffith-Wallace (9.2 ppg) and Keowa Walters (7.9 ppg) have helped make up for it.

But Robinson has also stepped up, too. Over the summer, after returning from a knee scope procedure, Robinson worked out two to three times a day, shooting whenever she had time and reviewing film from last season to identify things she could’ve done differently.

"Just trying to figure out new ways … to score,” Robinson said.

All that then carried over to a season O’Boyle described as phenomenal. In addition to the scoring, Robinson is averaging 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals.

She, during the regular season, also broke VCU’s career records for games played (132) and career starts (128). She’s fifth in program history in career scoring (1,582).

“I think about all the moments of great games that's she's had so far this season,” O’Boyle said. “And the big shots that she's made. And the defensive stops. And some of those offensive rebounds that you're like, 'Where did Taya Robinson just come out of, to get that?'”

Robinson, for instance, dropped a career-high 26 points in a January win against Saint Joseph's. She pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds, and pushed VCU to a lead late in a win at Richmond last month. She dished out five assists in VCU’s win at Dayton last month, that snapped a 13-game Flyers win streak.

Off the court, Robinson is working toward a master’s degree in VCU’s Center for Sport Leadership — coaching is something she sees in her future.

Robinson also has an eye toward playing professionally after VCU — O’Boyle said she believes Robinson can have an excellent pro career.

But before all that is the postseason ahead. This part of the year is where Robinson feels like her experience pays off the most — knowing how to handle tournament play.

O’Boyle said the Rams’ big focus as a team has been on the consistency of intensity. VCU beat GW 56-53 in the teams’ regular-season meeting, on Feb. 6.

For Robinson, this last year has already been an enjoyable, and productive, one. But there’s more hardware she wants, that she and the Rams are after in Delaware.

“It's fun to be able to play another year. Because you can't get these years back,” Robinson said. “So, I'm just happy to be here and just enjoying the moment."