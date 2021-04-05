VCU star Taya Robinson to return for fifth year

VCU star Taya Robinson will be making a return.

After a torrid run that led the Rams to their first-ever women’s basketball conference tournament title last month, the former Huguenot standout will use the extra year of eligibility granted to winter athletes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to play with VCU for a fifth season. The Rams announced the news early Monday evening.

Robinson, a 5-10 guard, averaged a team-high 14.3 points, registered team highs of 42 steals and 16 blocks, and shot a team-high 34.8% from 3-point range this past season. She also averaged 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

In the Atlantic 10 tournament, which was played on VCU’s home floor at the Siegel Center, Robinson averaged 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and went 15 of 25 from 3-point range over the course of four games to lead the Rams to the title and an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament. She was named the A-10 tournament’s most outstanding player.

Before that, for her regular-season performance, Robinson was an A-10 all-conference first-team pick. She was also an A-10 all-defensive team selection for the third year in a row.