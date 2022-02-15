VCU staves off Fordham to win fourth straight, 66-61

Leave it to the seniors, regardless of how it looked.
An overpowering first half by VCU at Fordham on Tuesday night gave way to a second half in which VCU was forced to hold on for dear life. A lead that ballooned to 17 points late in the first half devolved into an advantage of just 3 down the second-half stretch.
But in the final 6:37 after that, senior guard KeShawn Curry scored 13 points and senior wing Vince Williams Jr. hit a meaningful 3.
And VCU held on in its second straight road game, to win 66-61 at Rose Hill Gym.
VCU (17-7, 10-3 Atlantic 10) has now won seven of its last eight games. Fordham (11-13, 4-7) fell to 1-11 all time against VCU.
VCU is now 8-1 on the road this season.
Curry finished with a game-high 21 points. Williams had 19 points and seven rebounds. Ace Baldwin Jr. had 4 points, four rebounds and seven assists.
VCU starting forward Hason Ward exited with 9:41 to play in the first half and didn’t return. He went down in pain after finishing a floater, favoring his left leg. He was helped off the court.
VCU came out hounding Fordham, forcing five turnovers within the first four minutes of the game.
And that remained a theme as the half progressed, Fordham struggling to find any sort of rhythm offensively because of frequent giveaways. And VCU, meanwhile, was effective at smothering 6-9, 220-pound forward Chuba Ohams, who entered averaging 13.5 points and 11.2 rebounds.
Ohams was Fordham's top available producer, with guard Darius Quisenberry out for a second straight game with a knee injury. Quisenberry was averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
Ohams was held to 0 of 4 from the field before halftime and committed five first-half turnovers. Fordham finished with 15 total first-half turnovers, despite committing 12.8 per game coming in.
Fordham suffered through a five-minute scoring drought from the 10:25 mark to the 5:25 mark of the first half. VCU led 29-18 before Kyle Rose broke that drought with a 3.
But a Jalen DeLoach layup, followed by a Williams 3-pointer, gave VCU its largest lead of the game, 38-21, with 1:41 to go.
Williams had 12 first-half points and Curry had 8, helping VCU overcome 12 first-half turnovers of its own.
VCU led 40-26 at halftime.
But VCU struggled offensively back out on the floor in the second half. After shooting 69.2 % (18 of 26) in the first half, it had a hard time getting attempts to fall. The group endured its own extended scoring drought, of four and a half minutes, before a pair of Williams free throws with 9:01 to play.
In the midst of that rough patch, though, Fordham climbed right back in the game. A 7-0 Fordham spurt, capped by a 3-pointer from Rose, cut VCU’s lead to single digits for the first time since midway through the first half, 48-40, with 9:24 left.
Later, with VCU still struggling on the offensive end, another 7-0 Fordham spurt, finished by a Zach Riley layup, snipped the VCU advantage to just 3, 50-47, at the 6:58 mark.
But Curry responded to that with a layup. And Nunn fed Williams in the corner for a 3 with 5:03 to go to push VCU’s lead back up to 55-47.
The VCU lead continued to hover in the single digits, but Curry’s late contributions kept Fordham far enough away.
VCU shot just 30.8% (8 of 26) overall in the second half.
Ohams had 13 second-half points and finished with 14, plus 12 rebounds. Josh Colon-Navarro led Fordham with 20 points
VCU returns home to play Richmond on Friday, a 7 p.m. game at the Siegel Center. VCU won the teams’ first meeting 64-62 at the Robins Center on Jan. 29.
