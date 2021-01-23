VCU stifles Dayton in 66-43 victory at the Siegel Center

With six and a half minutes to play in the first half of VCU’s matchup with Dayton at the Siegel Center Saturday, the Flyers’ Mustapha Amzil launched a 3-point attempt from the left wing.
The shot was off the mark, but the ball came back his way on an offensive rebound.
That afforded Amzil a second look from deep on the left wing, this one as wide open as one could ask.
But the second attempt, feel short, a seemingly deflating moment for a Flyers team already struggling. It was just that kind of day for Dayton. And VCU had a lot to do with it.
An in-sync Rams effort on the defensive end made it a tough outing for a normally efficient Dayton group. VCU secured a 66-43 victory, an emphatic bounce back from Wednesday’s loss at St. Bonaventure.
Bones Hyland led all with 28 points, just 3 off his career high. He went 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Vince Williams added 7 points.
A slow start for both sides turned into a VCU (11-4, 4-2 Atlantic 10) showcase several minutes in. Dayton just couldn’t make a basket, and VCU took advantage.
With just under 13 minutes to play in the first half, Hyland hit a 3 to push a burgeoning VCU spurt into a full-force run — 9-0. That prompted a Dayton (8-4, 4-3) timeout and, after that, KeShawn Curry hit a 3 as well to push it to 12-0.
Hason Ward capped the run at 14-0 with a putback at the rim, before Dayton finally broke a streak of 0 of 8 from the field with a layup from R.J. Blakney at the 8:50 mark.
But things didn’t improve much for the Flyers from there. They finished with a 21.4% overall mark from the floor — including 0 of 8 from 3 — by far their lowest of the season. Their previous low was 35% in the first half of a loss to Fordham on Jan. 5.
VCU led 33-13 at the half. Dayton’s 13 points were the program’s lowest in a half since it was held to 13 in a loss to a 20th-ranked Temple team in February 2010.
But after a major second-half collapse — when VCU was outscored 45-14 — led to Wednesday’s loss, the question was how VCU would back up its strong first half Saturday after the break. The answer was: solidly.
Dayton had a tad bit more success from the floor in the half, but never strung enough together for a run of substance. And VCU, led by Hyland, did enough to keep the game firmly in hand.
In one sequence, after Koby Brea hit Dayton’s first 3 of the game (the Flyers started 0 of 14), Hyland corralled the rebound from an Ace Baldwin free throw miss and, wide open, nailed a 3 of his own from the top of the key.
Hyland scored 15 of his 28 points in the second half.
VCU outrebounded Dayton 44 to 32.
The Flyers’ Jalen Crutcher, who came in averaging 19.5 points, was held to just 4 Saturday. Ibi Watson, who was averaging 15.9 points, was held to 5. Zimi Nwokeji and Jordy Tshimanga led Dayton with 10 points apiece.
VCU remains home to play Massachusetts on Wednesday.
