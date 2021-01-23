VCU stifles Dayton in 66-43 victory at the Siegel Center

Hason Ward capped the run at 14-0 with a putback at the rim, before Dayton finally broke a streak of 0 of 8 from the field with a layup from R.J. Blakney at the 8:50 mark.

But things didn’t improve much for the Flyers from there. They finished with a 21.4% overall mark from the floor — including 0 of 8 from 3 — by far their lowest of the season. Their previous low was 35% in the first half of a loss to Fordham on Jan. 5.

VCU led 33-13 at the half. Dayton’s 13 points were the program’s lowest in a half since it was held to 13 in a loss to a 20th-ranked Temple team in February 2010.

But after a major second-half collapse — when VCU was outscored 45-14 — led to Wednesday’s loss, the question was how VCU would back up its strong first half Saturday after the break. The answer was: solidly.

Dayton had a tad bit more success from the floor in the half, but never strung enough together for a run of substance. And VCU, led by Hyland, did enough to keep the game firmly in hand.

In one sequence, after Koby Brea hit Dayton’s first 3 of the game (the Flyers started 0 of 14), Hyland corralled the rebound from an Ace Baldwin free throw miss and, wide open, nailed a 3 of his own from the top of the key.