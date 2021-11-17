VCU stifles Vanderbilt for 48-37 win on the road

The shift was crystal clear.
In a game between VCU and Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, that seemed up for the taking through the first 20 minutes, the Rams reached out and grabbed control out of halftime.
And somewhat fittingly, it was one of their senior leaders — Vince Williams — who busted down the door.
In an important sequence, early in the second half, Williams knocked down a 3 then cashed in on a VCU steal for a dunk to push the Rams’ lead to what was at the time at game high.
Vanderbilt struggled to find its bearings the rest of the way, and VCU secured a 48-37 win at the Commodores’ Memorial Gymnasium, rebounding from a loss to Wagner at home last Saturday.
Wednesday was VCU’s 19th win over a high-major program since November 2009.
Williams finished with a team-high 14 points for the Rams (2-1), including four 3-pointers (4 of 8). Jayden Nunn added 11 points. Hason Ward had a career-high-tying five blocks.
Just over two minutes into the second half, Marcus Tsohonis, off a steal, dished from one side of the 3-point arc to the other, with Williams the target. Williams knocked down what was his fourth 3 of the night.
Then, Levi Stockard III landed a steal and passed ahead to Williams, who finished with a dunk. That gave VCU a 30-24 lead at the 17:18 mark — not a huge advantage, but one that seemed significant in what had been mostly a battle of attrition to that point. It was a swing that seemed to give the Rams confidence.
They dug in deeper defensively, giving star Scotty Pippen Jr. — the son of the former Bulls star, and the preseason SEC player of the year — trouble coming off a game Sunday against Texas State in which he dropped 30 points. That included double teams from the Rams.
Vanderbilt (2-1) began the second half 1 of 6 from the field, and encountered a more than six-minute field goal drought down the stretch.
VCU, meanwhile, outscored the Commodores 12-2 over a stretch of about a six-minute stretch when it put the game away, enjoying better execution on offense than it saw against Wagner and in the first half on Wednesday.
The first half was choppy at times, VCU trying to sort out Vanderbilt’s zone and Vanderbilt struggling with VCU’s pressure.
The Rams had a more than five-minute scoring drought at one point, and the Commodores had one of about four minutes in the first half.
VCU opened up a 17-12 lead with about four and a half minutes to go before the break on 3s from Jayden Nunn and Williams — Williams had three treys before intermission.
But Vanderbilt clawed back with a 7-0 run that included 4 points from Tyrin Lawrence, 2 at the rim and 2 at the free throw line. That tied it at 19 at the 1:33 mark.
However, the Rams carried a 23-22 advantage into the locker room at halftime after a frantic scramble on their own end ended with the ball in Nick Kern’s hands and a Kern lay-in in the final seconds.
The teams, though, shot a combined 28% in the first half, and combined for 24 turnovers at that point 13 by Vanderbilt and 11 by VCU.
Pippen finished with 8 points. Jordan Wright led with 15.
Vanderbilt was 2 of 25 from 3-point range, and 12 of 53 overall. Its 37 points were its least since it was held to 38 in a 76-38 loss to Tennessee in March 2014.
VCU returns home to play Chattanooga on Saturday at 4 p.m.