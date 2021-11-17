VCU stifles Vanderbilt for 48-37 win on the road

The shift was crystal clear.

In a game between VCU and Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, that seemed up for the taking through the first 20 minutes, the Rams reached out and grabbed control out of halftime.

And somewhat fittingly, it was one of their senior leaders — Vince Williams — who busted down the door.

In an important sequence, early in the second half, Williams knocked down a 3 then cashed in on a VCU steal for a dunk to push the Rams’ lead to what was at the time at game high.

Vanderbilt struggled to find its bearings the rest of the way, and VCU secured a 48-37 win at the Commodores’ Memorial Gymnasium, rebounding from a loss to Wagner at home last Saturday.

Wednesday was VCU’s 19th win over a high-major program since November 2009.

Williams finished with a team-high 14 points for the Rams (2-1), including four 3-pointers (4 of 8). Jayden Nunn added 11 points. Hason Ward had a career-high-tying five blocks.

Just over two minutes into the second half, Marcus Tsohonis, off a steal, dished from one side of the 3-point arc to the other, with Williams the target. Williams knocked down what was his fourth 3 of the night.