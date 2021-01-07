VCU streaking once again; Rams on seven-game roll

During this year's streak, which began with a 60-42 triumph over Mount St. Mary’s on Dec. 5, VCU has held opponents to 38.9% shooting overall from the field, including just 27.3% from 3-point range. The Rams have averaged 19 forced turnovers in that stretch.

Offensively, VCU has shot 49.5% overall in the past seven games, and 37.9% from deep. That’s compared to 43.8% overall and 29.8% from 3-point range in the opening four games.

And an area in particular that’s improved notably this year overall, compared to the past, is the production inside the arc. The Rams are 54.8% on 2-point attempts this year, compared to 48.4% last season.

Rebounding was an early area of note this season, after the Rams were outrebounded in three of their first four games. But, since, they’ve outrebounded opponents 33.4 to 28.3.

George Mason did creep back in the game late Wednesday, like James Madison did in VCU’s nonconference finale last month. A 15-point lead evaporated into a 5-point one with the help of a 3 by Tyler Kolek and layups from Josh Oduro and Javon Greene.

The Rams again held on, though, and will try to turn it into a teaching moment.