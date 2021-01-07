VCU streaking once again; Rams on seven-game roll

FAIRFAX — VCU, over the years, hasn’t been a stranger to significant win streaks. This year’s Rams are crafting their own.
Wednesday night’s victory at George Mason was a seventh straight win. That’s the Rams’ longest win streak since they won 12 in a row from January 2019 to March 2019, all in Atlantic 10 play, to claim the league’s regular-season title and secure what became an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
This year’s streak is spilling over into A-10 play after it began with a string of blowout victories at home in nonconference play. The young Rams (9-2, 2-0 A-10) have continued to play with a certain level of confidence, even when they find themselves down, like they did against Saint Joseph’s and George Mason the last two times out.
VCU coach Mike Rhoades was asked after Wednesday’s game about common threads he’s seen in the win streak and he cited defense, rebounding and offensive execution.
“We're guarding. We didn't guard as well in the first half [Wednesday], but we're getting better defensively and we're guarding,” Rhoades said. “Our numbers are good. I think offensively we're getting more comfortable with each other. I think our numbers have gotten better, especially compared to the past.”
VCU began last season with a six-game win streak. And, prior to the 2019 12-game streak, VCU won eight in and row and nine in a row in separate spurts in the 2016-17 season, coach Will Wade's final year. The team also won 12 in a row in the 2015-16 season.
During this year's streak, which began with a 60-42 triumph over Mount St. Mary’s on Dec. 5, VCU has held opponents to 38.9% shooting overall from the field, including just 27.3% from 3-point range. The Rams have averaged 19 forced turnovers in that stretch.
Offensively, VCU has shot 49.5% overall in the past seven games, and 37.9% from deep. That’s compared to 43.8% overall and 29.8% from 3-point range in the opening four games.
And an area in particular that’s improved notably this year overall, compared to the past, is the production inside the arc. The Rams are 54.8% on 2-point attempts this year, compared to 48.4% last season.
Rebounding was an early area of note this season, after the Rams were outrebounded in three of their first four games. But, since, they’ve outrebounded opponents 33.4 to 28.3.
George Mason did creep back in the game late Wednesday, like James Madison did in VCU’s nonconference finale last month. A 15-point lead evaporated into a 5-point one with the help of a 3 by Tyler Kolek and layups from Josh Oduro and Javon Greene.
The Rams again held on, though, and will try to turn it into a teaching moment.
“We had a moment there at the end where we got frustrated with each other which, I'm not glad it happened but I'm glad it happened,” Rhoades said. “So we can learn that we got to move on to the next play all the time.”
But Rhoades said he likes where his team is going.
Rhode Island, which has been a stubborn nemesis, is up next at home Saturday. VCU will try to break a three-game skid against URI.
“It's a great league. It's really hard to win the game, especially on the road,” Rhoades said. “We won two of them. We got a lot of games ahead of us. One day at a time, let's keep getting better. We'll see what happens."
