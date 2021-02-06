VCU success with zone Wednesday at Rhode Island a long-term effort

After a Vince Williams jumper with 9:16 to play in the first half of VCU’s game at Rhode Island on Wednesday, instructions bellowed from VCU’s sideline as URI began to bring the ball up.
Back in URI’s half court, the TV camera panned to reveal VCU set in a defensive look not often seen from the group: a 2-3 zone.
Full-court pressure and man-to-man coverage is typically VCU’s brand. But, on Wednesday, coach Mike Rhoades and Co. elected to mix things up. They continued to deploy the 2-3 zone for stretches of Wednesday’s game, and it yielded some results.
Rhoades said afterward that VCU had a plan coming in, wherein he thought his group had to play zone to buy some possessions against URI. But it wasn’t a scheme hatched in just the past week.
Zone is something VCU has talked about since the summer. It continued to be worked on and discussed as time went on.
And the preparation seemed to pay off Wednesday, as the zone helped VCU secure a 63-62 victory, its first win at the Ryan Center in six years.
“Obviously you always want to have something in your back pocket that's a little bit of a change of pace from what you normally do,” said VCU assistant coach Jamal Brunt, who coordinates the team’s defense. “So we talked about that and maybe another defense here or there.”
Going back to the offseason, one of VCU’s primary goals in running 2-3 zone was to allow players to face it while scrimmaging in practice, to hone offensive principles and prepare for when opponents use it. When the team did that, Brunt would still talk to players about what to do from a defensive perspective, while assistant coach J.D. Byers, who coordinates VCU’s offense, directed from an offensive view.
Brunt witnessed progression in VCU’s own ability to execute the zone.
“Over the course of that time you just start to look and say, 'Man, I think we could have a pretty good zone defense team with the right lineups and things like that,’” Brunt said.
In the run-up to Wednesday’s game, VCU worked on the zone more to be prepared in case it needed to use it. The team was going to be without guard KeShawn Curry due to a left ankle twist that occurred against La Salle last weekend. And it had a couple players playing banged up, including forward Corey Douglas (ankle sprain).
Also, at the end of Rhoades’ first season at VCU in 2018, VCU saw a bit of success with zone against URI in the A-10 tournament, albeit with different personnel on both sides. Toss Hason Ward’s foul trouble Wednesday into the mix, too — he sat for the final 11:03 of the first half with two fouls — and VCU felt it was something it should go to.
During the game, exactly when VCU deployed it was based on feel.
“‘Let's show it to them early, just how it looks, see how Rhode Island responds to it. And then maybe we can get a feel for how many more possessions we want to play it throughout the course of the game,’” Brunt said, describing the approach.
VCU, on Wednesday, wanted to make sure former John Marshall standout Jeremy Sheppard didn’t get a lot of opportunities. URI leading scorer Fatts Russell was out due to injury Wednesday, but Sheppard had 20 points in the first VCU-URI matchup in January. Rhoades thought the zone affected Sheppard, getting him away from the basket.
And the biggest general benefit of the zone, Brunt said, is that it changes an opponent’s offensive rhythm — getting players to stand around a bit.
URI seemed to struggle with the zone in particular down the second half stretch. It went 0 of 8 from the field over an almost six-minute run without a basket.
Brunt thought VCU performed well in its zone. He gave it a grade of B-plus. He thought players’ communication helped. As did their basketball IQ and feel for the game.
“Then, lastly, I would say all of the time we spent on it from the preseason until now,” Brunt said. “Everything Rhode Island did we had seen in some capacity in practice.”
On playing zone at all, Rhoades joked after Wednesday’s game that, “You never thought that would happen, right?”
Coming off the success in using it Wednesday, though, Brunt said it’ll continue to be a wrinkle for VCU. He said the team has always talked about having a good change-of-pace defensive scheme. And now, he said, the zone is one more thing opponents have to prepare for.
“Like anything else,” Brunt said, “any defense you introduce, you have some success with it, guys believe in it even more.”
