VCU success with zone Wednesday at Rhode Island a long-term effort

During the game, exactly when VCU deployed it was based on feel.

“‘Let's show it to them early, just how it looks, see how Rhode Island responds to it. And then maybe we can get a feel for how many more possessions we want to play it throughout the course of the game,’” Brunt said, describing the approach.

VCU, on Wednesday, wanted to make sure former John Marshall standout Jeremy Sheppard didn’t get a lot of opportunities. URI leading scorer Fatts Russell was out due to injury Wednesday, but Sheppard had 20 points in the first VCU-URI matchup in January. Rhoades thought the zone affected Sheppard, getting him away from the basket.

And the biggest general benefit of the zone, Brunt said, is that it changes an opponent’s offensive rhythm — getting players to stand around a bit.

URI seemed to struggle with the zone in particular down the second half stretch. It went 0 of 8 from the field over an almost six-minute run without a basket.

Brunt thought VCU performed well in its zone. He gave it a grade of B-plus. He thought players’ communication helped. As did their basketball IQ and feel for the game.