VCU surges in second half, claims 66-61 win at George Mason

FAIRFAX — With just over 17 minutes to play in VCU’s game at George Mason on Wednesday night, Bones Hyland fed Vince Williams with a heads-up outlet pass in transition.
The Rams were down by 1 at the time, but slipped ahead as Williams finished the play with a layup.
The play must’ve ignited something in Williams — and, at the same time, ignited something in VCU.
Williams, in about the next seven minutes, scored another layup, hit a 3, assisted on a basket by KeShawn Curry, nabbed a steal and drew two charges.
Putting his all-around ability on display, Williams helped spark what became an 11-1 spurt for the Rams.
After facing their first halftime deficit in more than a month, VCU surged to an 11-point lead before the midway mark of the second half, and went on to secure a 66-61 victory.
It was a seventh straight win for the Rams (9-2, 2-0 Atlantic 10) , their longest such streak since they won 12 in a row to claim the regular-season A-10 title in 2019.
Hyland finished with a double-double for VCU: 23 points and 10 rebounds. Williams finished with 12 points.
After falling behind by 1 at the break, the Rams seemed to have new energy in the second half, which they had to create on their own in an EagleBank Arena reduced to a capacity of 250. Hyland’s clapping could be heard as the half got underway.
George Mason’s Xavier Johnson scored the first basket of the half, but VCU took over from there, led by Williams.
The Rams shot ahead, 37-34 at the 16:47 mark, on his back-to-back layups. Then they kept pouring it on. Hyland had a 3 in the 11-1 run, and Tre Clark capped it with a bang, racing to a layup off his own steal. That gave VCU a 48-37 lead with 12:12 to play.
Their lead remained in double digits until the late stages. With 1:46 to play, sharpshooting Patriots (5-4, 1-2) freshman Tyler Kolek hit a 3 to cut the Rams’ advantage to 8. That prompted a George Mason timeout.
Then Jordan Miller came up with a steal, but the Patriots couldn’t capitalize on a pair of chances as the basket.
Later, Javon Greene got the VCU advantage down to 5 with a lay-in. But the Patriots couldn't connect on a pair of 3-point attempts as time expired.
Oduro had 13 points for George Mason. Kolek had 12. The Patriots were outscored 32-24 in the paint.
It was an at-times haggard first half for VCU. The Rams turned the ball over seven times in about the first 11 minutes.
A 2-3 zone look from the Patriots seemed to be a challenge for VCU on some possessions.
Midway through the first half, a Hyland turnover sparked a George Mason fastbreak, which Josh Oduro finished with a dunk. That gave the Patriots their largest advantage of the half, 18-9, at the 11:54 mark.
The Rams found their bearings a bit down the first-half stretch, cutting out the turnovers and forcing more from the Patriots. A 6-0 VCU spurt, capped by a Corey Douglas layup, off an offensive rebound, gave the Rams their first lead since the opening two minutes — 23-22 with 4:23 left in the half.
But Wilson responded with a basket of his own, and George Mason took the lead back.
Late in the half, with about 37 seconds to go, Baldwin broke a tie with a 3.
VCU got the ball back for the final possession of the half after a pair of made Wilson free throws. But Bahaïde Haïdara corralled the steal and took it all the way back for a layup at the buzzer. That gave the Patriots a 32-31 advantage at the break. It was VCU’s first halftime deficit in more than a month, the Penn State game on Dec. 2.
In the end, though — for the second game in a row — the Rams erased a deficit on the road.
Now they return home to face Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon at the Siegel Center.
