VCU surges in second half, claims 66-61 win at George Mason

FAIRFAX — With just over 17 minutes to play in VCU’s game at George Mason on Wednesday night, Bones Hyland fed Vince Williams with a heads-up outlet pass in transition.

The Rams were down by 1 at the time, but slipped ahead as Williams finished the play with a layup.

The play must’ve ignited something in Williams — and, at the same time, ignited something in VCU.

Williams, in about the next seven minutes, scored another layup, hit a 3, assisted on a basket by KeShawn Curry, nabbed a steal and drew two charges.

Putting his all-around ability on display, Williams helped spark what became an 11-1 spurt for the Rams.

After facing their first halftime deficit in more than a month, VCU surged to an 11-point lead before the midway mark of the second half, and went on to secure a 66-61 victory.

It was a seventh straight win for the Rams (9-2, 2-0 Atlantic 10) , their longest such streak since they won 12 in a row to claim the regular-season A-10 title in 2019.

Hyland finished with a double-double for VCU: 23 points and 10 rebounds. Williams finished with 12 points.