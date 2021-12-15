VCU surges in second half to rout Florida Atlantic

With slightly more than 14 minutes to play in Wednesday’s matchup between VCU and visiting Florida Atlantic, Ace Baldwin dished a pass to teammate Josh Banks.

The pass set up Banks with a quality 3-point look, so good that, before the shot landed at its destination, a smirking Baldwin, hands raised, took off back downcourt on defense.

It was that kind of second half for Baldwin and the Rams.

Baldwin had seven of his nine assists in the second half, and VCU took off after halftime, turning a close game into a 66-46 rout at the Siegel Center for its fourth straight victory.

KeShawn Curry led VCU with 13 points. Freshmen Jayden Nunn and Jalen DeLoach finished with 9 each.

It was a 26-25 game 1:05 in the second half after a quick 3 from Alijah Martin and quick layup from Bryan Greenlee.

But aided by a pair of FAU turnovers, VCU (7-4) quickly found footing to reel off a 7-0 run that set the rest of the game’s course. Baldwin had the first of his second-half assists on the final bucket of that run, a feed to Nunn for a layup and the foul with 16:09 to play. Nunn connected on the free throw to make it 32-25 at the 16:09 mark.