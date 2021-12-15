VCU surges in second half to rout Florida Atlantic

With slightly more than 14 minutes to play in Wednesday’s matchup between VCU and visiting Florida Atlantic, Ace Baldwin dished a pass to teammate Josh Banks.
The pass set up Banks with a quality 3-point look, so good that, before the shot landed at its destination, a smirking Baldwin, hands raised, took off back downcourt on defense.
It was that kind of second half for Baldwin and the Rams.
Baldwin had seven of his nine assists in the second half, and VCU took off after halftime, turning a close game into a 66-46 rout at the Siegel Center for its fourth straight victory.
KeShawn Curry led VCU with 13 points. Freshmen Jayden Nunn and Jalen DeLoach finished with 9 each.
It was a 26-25 game 1:05 in the second half after a quick 3 from Alijah Martin and quick layup from Bryan Greenlee.
But aided by a pair of FAU turnovers, VCU (7-4) quickly found footing to reel off a 7-0 run that set the rest of the game’s course. Baldwin had the first of his second-half assists on the final bucket of that run, a feed to Nunn for a layup and the foul with 16:09 to play. Nunn connected on the free throw to make it 32-25 at the 16:09 mark.
Then Baldwin really started cooking. With DeLoach playing the traditional center spot — with both Hason Ward (who made his return after missing VCU’s previous two games with an able injury) and Levi Stockard III both sitting on three fouls — Baldwin fed to DeLoach on back-to-back possessions.
DeLoach finished with a dunk and a layup. He also had another dunk about two minutes later, part of a big three-minute stretch for him, with the 6 points and also a block.
DeLoach’s second dunk was part of a 7-for-7 stretch from the field for VCU. The Rams led 46-32 at that point with 12:58 left.
FAU (6-5) never got closer than 12 thereafter.
VCU shot a blistering 71.4% (15 of 21) from the field in the second half.
In a matchup between the nation’s top 3-point field goal-percentage defense from VCU — holding teams to 24.1% beyond the arc — and one of the country’s most prolific teams in 3s made per game (9.6, 39th in the country), something had to give.
To start the game, the Rams had the upper hand on defense. The Owls began 0 for 8 from 3-point range, and 3 of 14 overall from the field, as VCU closed out on shooters and forced tough looks.
With 5:30 to play before halftime, VCU also had forced eight FAU turnovers.
The Rams grappled with their own turnovers at times. But they built their largest lead of the first half, 19-7 at the 8:11 mark, as the Owls were 2 of 11 from the field and on a 2½-minute field goal drought.
But the offense slowed for both teams as the half closed — and the turnovers continued to rack up.
VCU finished the half 1 of 8 from the field in the 7½ minutes. That helped FAU creep back as close as 4, but the Owls also finished the half with a two-minute scoring drought.
The Rams led 26-20 at the end of a half in which they and the Owls combined for 28 turnovers (FAU 16 and VCU 12).
FAU finished 5 of 23 from 3-point range. Martin had 13 points to lead the Owls.
Next for VCU is a home game Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Penn State, completing a home-and-home series between the schools.
